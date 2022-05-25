The student loan cycle isn’t what most Americans want

As tuition costs have soared, public opinion on paying for college has changed.

The familiar list of college expenses have led, semester by semester, to America’s current $1.7 trillion-dollar student loan debt. Tuition and other costs will soon enough create a similar burden for today’s students.

Not everyone wants to keep this cycle spinning.

In their book “Who Should Pay,” sociologist Brian Powell of Indiana University and co-author Natasha Quadline, on the sociology faculty at UCLA, investigated where public opinion now stands about how colleges and universities are funded.

They found most people favor a change.

See more in the video above.