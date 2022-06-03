Majority of US teens prefer in-person learning: survey

Story at a glance A survey finds 65 percent of students would choose to learn exclusively in-person when the pandemic ends. Around 8 percent said they attended hybrid classes and another 11 percent said their courses were completely virtual. Yet only slightly more than half of Black teenagers surveyed indicated a shift back to in-person learning at the end of the pandemic, while 70 percent of white teens said the same.

Most teens prefer attending classes in-person rather than hybrid or online models more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic altered the way students learn, according to a new survey.

The Pew Research survey, which was conducted from April 14 to May 4, found that 80 percent of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 attended classes entirely in person in the last month. Around 8 percent said they attended hybrid classes and another 11 percent said their courses were completely virtual.

In views of how students prefer to learn, 65 percent would choose exclusively in-person instruction. This is compared to the 18 percent who favor a hybrid model and 9 percent who would rather learn online.

Yet only slightly more than half of Black teenagers surveyed said they wanted to shift back to in-person learning at the end of the pandemic, while 70 percent of white teens said the same.

The survey also asked students to assess their school’s handling of both online and hybrid learning structures. About a third of students said they were not at all satisfied with their school’s efforts, but the remainder felt their school handled the disruption very or somewhat well.

There is a worry among students and parents that the pandemic negatively affected educational achievement. Only half of the parents surveyed said they were not worried their child’s academic outcomes were disrupted.

Meanwhile, a growing body of research shows the pandemic has taken a serious toll on students’ mental health, and recent data from the Education Department shows an uptick in students needing mental health services. The data shows that more than two-thirds of public schools reported an increase in students’ mental health visits.

