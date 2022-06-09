Two-thirds of US universities lack student groups for Muslims, Jews or Hindus

Story at a glance Researchers analyzed student organization databases at 1,953 four-year, not-for-profit colleges and universities across the U.S. The team noted that the presence of minority religious groups may be tied to both money and campus size, as larger numbers of students could translate into the need for a greater diversity of religious spaces. Approximately 40 percent of public institutions had minority religious groups, compared to 27 percent of private Christian colleges and universities.

Most U.S. colleges and universities do not have minority campus religious groups for Muslim, Jewish and Hindu students, according to a recent study.

Researchers analyzed student organization databases at 1,953 four-year, not-for-profit colleges and universities across the U.S., finding that 2 in 3 lack any minority religious group.

Jewish groups are represented at a quarter of colleges while religious groups for Muslim students can be found on 28 percent of campuses. Only 5 percent of colleges had groups for Hindu students.

The team noted that the presence of minority religious groups may be tied to both money and campus size, as larger numbers of students could translate into the need for a greater diversity of religious spaces.

“Beyond providing staff and money, schools with larger numbers of students have more minority religious student groups. This is likely because schools with larger student bodies have more students interested in forming Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim student groups,” the researchers wrote in an article for The Conversation.

The type of institution also played a role in the number of religious groups on a particular campus, researchers said. Approximately 40 percent of public institutions had minority religious groups compared to 27 percent of private Christian colleges and universities.

Still, the team stressed the importance of a diversity of minority religious spaces, noting in some cases these groups could help students navigate unwelcoming campus environments.

“The fact that most colleges and universities lack minority religious student groups means that many students lack resources that could make them feel more welcome on their campuses,” they wrote.

The research team said future research might focus on the characteristics of campuses with greater minority religious diversity.

“Creating Sacred Spaces: Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, and Muslim Student Groups at U.S. Colleges and Universities” was first published in April.

