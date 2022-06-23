College graduates say work-life balance more important to them after pandemic

Story at a glance The BestColleges survey measured the responses of 431 college students who have graduated or will graduate in 2022 with a bachelor’s or associate degree. The survey found the coronavirus pandemic had the greatest effect on their views of work-life balance. Outside of the workplace, graduates need time to detach; most said taking time for self-care is one way to achieve this.

Recent college graduates are looking for greater work-life balance, including more time off, better health care benefits and access to mental health and wellness resources, according to a new survey.

The BestColleges survey measured the responses of 431 college students who have graduated or will graduate in 2022 with a bachelor’s or associate degree, finding the coronavirus pandemic had the greatest effect on their views.

Nearly half of those who value work-life balance said that health care benefits, medical insurance and adequate time off are necessary to achieve it.

Graduates surveyed also put the onus on employers to set an example for their employees, noting there should be a variety of hybrid and remote working options. Sixty percent of female graduates said flexible schedules are one necessary factor to maintain balance.

Outside of the workplace, graduates need time to detach, the survey found. Most said taking time for self-care is one way to achieve this.

Pandemic disruptions carried over into higher education, pushing many students across the country into hybrid learning environments. And the survey found that these changes caused students to take more time than usual to graduate.

The pandemic also shifted career goals and fields of study for about a quarter of graduates. Another 21 percent postponed their education until after the pandemic.

Yet most graduates feel their degree programs prepared them for the workforce and are confident they can carry out their plans after graduation.

The poll was conducted from May 31 to June 31 and measured the responses of first-time graduates aged 18 to 25.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

A separate survey conducted by Cengage in May found that many Americans feel their education did not prepare them for entry-level jobs. This was due partly to graduates feeling they did not meet all the criteria in the job descriptions.

The survey found that nearly half of recent college graduates did not apply for entry-level jobs because they felt they were unqualified for the position

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

HERE’S THE AGE WHEN AMERICANS GET THE LEAST AMOUNT OF SLEEP

MOST AMERICANS AGREE THAT TRANSGENDER MEN AND WOMEN ARE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST: POLL

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW NOVAVAX VACCINE FOR COVID-19

ABORTIONS IN THE US INCREASED IN 2020, REVERSING A MORE THAN 30-YEAR DECLINE

LIZZO REMOVES ‘HARMFUL WORD’ FROM SONG: ‘I NEVER WANT TO PROMOTE DEROGATORY LANGUAGE’