Foundation awards $300,000 to bilingual southern California teachers

Story at a glance The Kemper Foundation, a philanthropic partner of the insurance company The Kemper Corporation, will be giving thousands of dollars to bilingual southern California teachers. In a new program called “Read Conmigo” the foundation will award up to 100 grants of $3,000 a year to English-Spanish bilingual teachers. Funds will be used to purchase school supplies.

The Kemper Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Chicago-based insurance company The Kemper Corporation, will donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to bilingual teachers in southern California this year.

In June, the foundation launched a new bilingual education program, “Read Conmigo,” that will direct grant funds towards efforts to strengthen bilingual literary skills among Latino students.

This fall grants will be given to teachers in the greater Los Angeles area including Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County and Ventura County, according to a release.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Every year, up to 100 grants of $3,000 each will be awarded to teachers working in Spanish-English bilingual classrooms, with the grants to be split in two award cycles in the autumn and spring.

And this upcoming grant cycle, 50 grants will be given out with the funds to be used to purchase school supplies, resources or teacher development, according to a foundation spokesperson.

“It’s been clearly demonstrated that improved bilingual skills provide a broader array of opportunities for Latino community members, while strengthening communities overall,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., chairman of The Kemper Foundation Board of Trustees and president, CEO and chairman of the Kemper Corporation.

Since 1948, The Kemper Foundation has awarded scholarships and mentorship opportunities to American college students and in 2020 committed to giving $1 million to address food insecurity among front-line medical workers.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

ENTIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESIGNS IN MISSOURI

UN CALLS FOR US, OTHERS TO END ‘IMPUNITY’ FOR POLICE VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE

RACIAL CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AROUND ROYALS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

PRINCIPAL ESCORTED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION AFTER DELIVERING FIERY SPEECH