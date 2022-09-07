Here are the 10 best small college towns in America: report

Story at a glance Preply grouped 13 metrics into three categories — wallet friendliness, social environment and economic opportunities — before applying them to 200 college towns. Amenities ranged from rent costs to the number of parks to the average price for a pint of beer. St. Charles, Mo., where the average one-bedroom rent is $950, came in second.

Choosing where to attend college can come with many difficult choices, including which amenities to look for in the surrounding community.

These extras, ranging from rent costs to the number of parks to the average price for beer, were weighed by the language learning company Preply to find America’s best small college towns.

Taking the top spot is Ann Arbor – home to The University of Michigan. The town of about 121,000 residents boasts 162 parks, an average one-bedroom rent of approximately $2,050, and around $5 for a pint of beer.

St. Charles, Mo., where the average one-bedroom rent is $950, came in second. The small town near St. Louis hosts three colleges and universities, including Lindenwood University. In addition to a low crime rate, and rental costs, a student of legal drinking age may purchase a beer for an average of $4.

Newark, Del., home to the University of Delaware, took the third spot. Newark earned the spot given its low crime rate, rental costs as well as economic opportunity. The average net monthly salary for a Newark resident is $5,438, according to the report.

La Crosse, Wisc., and Grand Forks, N.D. round out Preply’s top five small college towns.

Preply grouped 13 metrics into three categories — wallet friendliness, social environment, and economic opportunities — before applying them to 200 college towns.

Data shows the average cost for college in 2022, including books, supplies and daily living expenses, is more than $35,500, while the cost for tuition alone is nearly $9,400.

Here are Preply’s top small college towns.

1. Ann Arbor, Mich.

2. St. Charles, Mo.

3. Newark, Del.

4. La Crosse, Wisc.

5. Grand Forks, N.D.

6. Rochester, Minn.

7. Clemson, S.C.

8. West Lafayette, Ind.

9. Asheville, N.C.

10. Auburn, Ala.