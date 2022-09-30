Anti-science beliefs can be a vicious circle

Cognitive scientist Phil Fernbach of the University of Colorado Boulder has uncovered a problem. It’s unsurprising, if unfortunate, that a sampling of people turn out to be kind of sketchy when it comes to science.

But the problem is deeper than that. There appears to be, at least for some topics, an inverse relationship between how much a person knows and how confident they feel in their knowledge.

That is, on average, the less you know, the more you think you know—with the qualification that this rule doesn’t seem to apply to every controversy in science, just a lot of them.

Find out more in the video above.