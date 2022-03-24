Pandemic caused many Black and Latino students to cancel their college plans, study says

Story at a glance A new report found racial inequities in which students decided to cancel their postsecondary education plans before and after COVID-19 vaccines became available.

Almost 11 percent of Latino students planned to cancel their postsecondary education plans in the Fall of 2021, alongside 10 percent of Black students.

Almost 45 percent of Latino and Black students cited changes in income due to the pandemic for their cancelled education plans, compared to only 38 percent of white students.

Many students’ education plans were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new research reveals how Black and Latino students were disproportionally impacted. Almost a third of Black and Latino students cancelled their plans to continue their post-secondary education, a much higher rate than white students.

A new report published by the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at University of California, Los Angeles, used Census Bureau data to understand how the coronavirus pandemic impacted American households. The results found that during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and even a year later, many students of color planned to cancel all their plans for postsecondary education.

Before the COVID-19 vaccines were available, almost 11 percent of Latino students planned to cancel their postsecondary education plans in the Fall of 2021, compared to only 6.4 percent of the total population.

Black students were 10 percent more likely to cancel their postsecondary plans, compared to only 5.5 percent of Asian students and 5.4 percent of white students.

The report explained the COVID-19 vaccine rollout did cut the share of students who planned to cancel their postsecondary education plans by more than half across all racial and ethnic groups. However, though fewer students of all races cancelled their education plans — racial gaps in educational disruption remained.

As researchers found nearly 11 percent of Latino students were planning to cancel all of their postsecondary classes before vaccines were available, that number dropped down to about 5 percent postvaccine availability.

Among white students, only 5 percent planned to cancel postsecondary education plans pre-vaccine — dropping to about 2 percent postvaccine availability.

Inability to pay was the most cited reason for educational disruptions, according to the report. Black, Latino and multiethnic students were more likely to cancel postsecondary education plans because of economic hardship than white students, “revealing another layer of the pandemic’s unequal distribution of economic hardship.”

Data from the report showed almost 45 percent of Latino and Black students cited changes in income due to the pandemic for their cancelled education plans, compared to only 38 percent of white students who said the same thing.

Researchers argued that these findings illustrate the structural barriers that continue to limit opportunities for communities of color to use higher education as a pathway to social and economic security.

The report’s findings are consistent with separate Census Bureau data that found overall U.S. school enrollment dropped by 2.9 million from 2019 to 2020, with enrollment among those under the age of 35 dipping to its lowest level in over 20 years.

College enrollment fell to its lowest level since 2007—with 2020 data showing 53 percent of college students were white, 20 percent Hispanic, 15 percent Black and 10 percent Asian.

Pandemic inequities reach beyond education, with data from the Kaiser Family Foundation showing people of color accounted for a disproportionate share of U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

