Minneapolis teachers reach tentative deal to end strike

Story at a glance Teachers at Minneapolis Public Schools came to a tentative agreement with district officials early Friday.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers had been on strike since March 8 over a number of issues, including pay, mental health support and COVID-19 protocols.

Minneapolis Public Schools will resume classes on Monday, March 28.

Students in Minneapolis will be able to return to their classrooms next week starting Monday, March 28 after teachers at Minneapolis Public Schools reached an agreement with the district after a 14-day long strike.

Early Friday morning Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and Education Support Professionals (ESP), pending a membership vote.

“These historic agreements contain important wins for our students and the safe and stable schools they deserve. These deals are what 4,500 MFT members went on strike for,” said MFT in a statement posted to the union’s Twitter account.

The union and the district have not revealed full details on what final terms were agreed upon but have said more updates are expected to come later Friday.

Teachers at MPS initially went on strike over requests for more mental health support like counselors, social workers and psychologists as well as efforts to better support and retain educators of color. Teachers also wanted safer COVID-19 protocols, like offering quarantine support for educators who are caregivers too.

It was the first time in over 50 years that Minneapolis teachers went on strike, garnering 93 percent participation. MFT said the purpose of the walk out was to, “change the trajectory of MPS and ensure educators have a greater say in how we do our work.”

On Tuesday, the district issued its “last, best and final” offer, which included increasing wages over two years by 8.2 to 34.6 percent, depending on the job classification. MPS also offered to increase starting wages for 85 percent of current EPSs to $23 per hour or more— including an offer to increase pay for the lowest paid EPSs from $15.45 to $18.10 per hour.

MPS has approximately 31,000 students and about 1,600 staff members across its district, becoming Minnesota’s largest urban school district. Due to the teachers strike, MPS cancelled classes for all pre-K through 12th grade students since March 8.

