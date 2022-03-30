Texas A&M offers Ukrainian students full tuition and room and board

Story at a glance Texas A&M University System announced it would pay up to $25,000 in tuition, fees and living expenses for its Ukrainian students.

So far 14 eligible students have been identified and more are expected.

The university also previously said it had severed all ties with Russia.

As the crisis between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, Texas A&M University System announced it would offer free tuition, fees and living expenses to its Ukrainian students.

In an interview with local news, John Sharp, chancellor of Texas A&M, outlined how his university would support its Ukrainian students. Sharp said he had authorized funds to pay up to $25,000 of Ukrainian students’ tuition, fees and limited living expenses.

The university also previously announced it had severed all ties with Russia.

“Grants are set up in a way to where they can be used very flexibly in order to help students recover,” Sharp told local media. “During Hurricane Harvey, we used it to pay tuition. We used to buy books to replace books, to replace clothes, all kinds of things like that. Whatever it takes to make sure that these Ukrainian students are able to stay in school.”

There have been at least 14 students identified at Texas A&M from Ukraine who are eligible for the financial support, but the university expects that number to rise as more students are identified. The funds are expected to be dispersed beginning next semester.

According to local media, Texas A&M will also open its facilities for displaced professors and students from Ukraine to continue their research.

The school has 73,284 students enrolled in Fall 2021 with multiple campuses across Texas and internationally.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, nearly 4 million refugees have fled the country, according to the latest estimate from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Most have fled to neighboring Poland, which many have gone on to other host countries around the world.

Violence in Ukraine persists, with Ukrainian cities of Chernihiv and Kyiv enduring more attacks on Wednesday, despite Russia’s promises to “drastically reduce” combat operations in both areas.

