Hyundai launches Hurricane Ian relief program

As communities continue to assess the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian, Hyundai announced an initiative that will provide up to $17 million in aid to owners, dealers, customers and communities affected by the disaster. The initiative is an extension of the company’s Hyundai Assurance Program.

Hyundai Motor Group, part of Hyundai Motor North America, will separately donate $1 million to the American Red Cross.

The current death toll of 105 makes the disaster one of the deadliest in Florida’s history, while more than 400,000 residents are still without power.

FEMA estimates recovery costs will total in the billions of dollars and clean-up and restoration efforts are expected to take years to complete.

The $17 million relief program will go toward immediate humanitarian aid and provide financial relief for current owners of Hyundai and Genesis vehicles. 2021 vehicle sales show Hyundai is the seventh leading manufacturer in the United States.

“Hyundai is deeply committed to helping those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian which devastated Southwest Florida and caused major flooding throughout the South,” president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America José Muñoz said in a press release.

“We are here to deliver immediate support and help communities get back on the road to recovery.”

In addition, for every Hyundai and Genesis vehicle sold in the United States throughout October, Hyundai Motor America, another part of Hyundai Motor North America, will donate $50 to local charities to help provide emergency lodging, food, water and additional relief supplies to those affected by Ian.

Customers whose cars were damaged by the storm and who live in select areas of Florida can receive an insurance deductible up to $500.

Those who had purchased or leased a new Hyundai or Genesis vehicle within the last three years could be eligible for a $1,000 cash rebate on all new 2022-2023 Hyundai models or a $2,000 cash rebate on all new 2022-2023 Genesis models.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, our thoughts are with those impacted by the storm,” Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America said. “Hyundai is immediately deploying a series of initiatives to assist our customers and help communities rebuild.”

Other companies have also donated to Ian relief efforts, including Target, Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot. As of Oct. 4, the state has received nearly $35 million in donations for its disaster relief fund.