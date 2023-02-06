Here’s how you can help victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Story at a glance

Strong earthquakes struck parts of Syria and Turkey early Monday morning.

The earthquakes have claimed the lives of more than 2,600 people.

Millions of people in surrounding nations felt the quakes.

Devastating earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, claiming the lives of more than 2,600 people and causing widespread destruction.

The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake was the most powerful to strike the region in decades and was followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake. Hospitals, roads and homes are among the destroyed infrastructure. Thousands more individuals were injured in the disaster.

Rescue operations are underway and countries from around the world are offering support to the nations.

Several organizations are mobilizing to collect donations for the victims.

Doctors Without Borders teams are on the ground in Syria to respond to the area’s needs and distributing blankets and lifekits to those displaced by the disaster. Individuals can donate to the organization here.

CNN has launched a website for those looking to donate to relief efforts, with donations benefiting the Cooperative For Assistance And Relief Everywhere (CARE), Humanity & Inclusion, International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, Save The Children and World Vision International.

The Europe Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has been providing hot meals and drinks to victims and shipping blood stocks to affected areas. The organization is the world’s largest humanitarian network. Donations can be made here.

Both the Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent teams are aiding in search and evacuation efforts throughout the region.

The British Red Cross is also accepting donations for earthquake victims, in addition to the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations, which has provided relief to victims of the Syrian war since 2012. The organization has called on the international community to release emergency funds to provide immediate resources.

The International Medical Corps has deployed medical teams in Syria and is working with partners in Turkey to respond. Donations can be made here.

Additional organizations accepting donations include: