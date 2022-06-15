Florida synagogue files suit over 15-week abortion ban, citing violation of religious freedom

Story at a glance A Florida synagogue is suing the state over HB 5, a law that will ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The synagogue argues HB 5 violates its members’ freedom of religion and is not supported by any rational basis or compelling state interest. The lawsuit is seeking injunctive relief, as HB 5 is set to go into effect on July 1.

A synagogue in Florida is suing the state over its 15-week abortion ban, arguing the law would penalize its congregants and is at odds with Jewish law and understanding regarding abortion.

Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor filed the lawsuit Friday in Leon County and is seeking injunctive relief, as the Florida abortion ban is set to take effect July 1. Under HB 5, Florida will begin banning all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for incest, rape or human trafficking.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs argue that HB 5 violates Floridians’ freedom of religion and that if congregants of L’Dor Va-Dor choose to get an abortion, as supported by Jewish law, they will be penalized by the state. It also states that HB 5 doesn’t specify all the possible penalties for violators of the law and is “unconstitutionally vague.”

L’Dor-Va-Dor also notes that its’ congregation isn’t the only one set to be impacted by HB 5.

“The Jewish people are just one group among all the people of Florida whose religious beliefs about when life begins and when abortion is proper runs afoul of the Act. Thus, the Act violates the religious freedom of all Floridians who do not share the religious views reflected and codified in the Act.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The timing of Florida’s 15-week abortion ban is also disputed, with the lawsuit stating it is, “arbitrary and capricious, is not supported by any rational basis or compelling state interest and is hard to understand for many women and their medical providers.”

That’s something that many experts have also reiterated, like the Center for Reproductive Rights, which noted that fetal viability is around the 23-week point of pregnancy and the parameters set by HB 5 are two months before that. The Guttmacher Institute, an abortion advocacy group, found an estimated 54,000 to 63,000 abortions occur after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the U.S.

Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor also argued that its pregnant members would be forced to travel to a different state to exercise their right to seek an abortion and that could result in delayed health care “and all such delays increase the danger and harm to women from abortion, which nevertheless is less than the dangers of childbirth.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is listed as a defendant, alongside state attorneys Jack Campbell and David Aronberg, attorney general Ashley Moody, the Florida Department of Health and multiple other state health agencies.

When asked for a response to the L’Dor Va-Dor lawsuit, the Florida governor’s office told Changing America, “Governor DeSantis is and always has been pro-life. Our office is confident that this law will ultimately withstand all legal challenges.”

Florida is already facing another attack on HB 5, with Planned Parenthood in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and multiple other advocacy groups filing a lawsuit in June arguing the abortion law is “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Stephanie Fraim, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, explained the firsthand experience and knowledge that health care providers have when it comes to the decision-making process of a pregnancy.

“Taking away a person’s freedom to make this decision themselves endangers everyone. This law is devastating and cruel. It is not what Floridians want nor what patients and their families need. On behalf of the patients who deserve access to all health care options and Floridians who value personal freedom, we will fight this abortion ban,” said Fraim, in a statement.

Strict abortion laws are growing in popularity across state governments, with Texas and Idaho implementing a six-week abortion ban, Oklahoma banning abortion starting at conception and Ohio lawmakers introducing a bill that would put a total ban on all abortions in the state.

The mirage of abortion bans comes as a draft opinion by the Supreme Court was leaked in May and indicated that the court was poised to overturn the 1973-ruling on Roe v. Wade that affirmed abortion access as a constitutional right. A final opinion is expected to be released this summer.