Here are the best-run cities in America: report

Story at a glance WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest cities in the nation along 38 “quality of services” metrics to determine which U.S. cities were managed the best. The study found Austin, Texas, ranked 85th, has the highest high school graduation rate, while Provo, Utah, ranked 15th overall, has the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. Cleveland, Chattanooga, New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., were ranked the worst-run cities in 2022.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Washington, D.C. held the nation’s lowest high school graduation rate.

The best-run city in America is Nampa, Idaho, the state’s third most populous city, according to a new Wallet Hub analysis.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest cities in the nation along 38 “quality of services” metrics, which were then measured against the city’s budget, to determine which U.S. cities were managed the best.

Boise, Idaho; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Nashua, N.H. and Lexington-Fayette, Ky. rounded out the top five spots.

Cleveland; Chattanooga, Tenn.; New York City; San Francisco and Washington, D.C., were ranked the worst-run cities in 2022.

One of the metrics propelling Nampa to the top position was the city’s amount of outstanding debt per capita. Nampa has the lowest in the country at $607. The site found that Nampa’s debt per capita is more than 36 times lower than Washington, D.C., where it is the highest at $22,178.

The study also found that Austin, Texas, ranked 85th, has the highest high school graduation rate, while Provo, Utah, ranked 15th overall, has the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. at 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., has one of the lowest high school graduation rates in country, according to the analysis.

Experts interviewed by Wallet Hub said citizens have the power to improve the quality of their cities by showing up and participating.

“Speak up to share your views, but that right comes with the obligation to be prepared and know something about the topic, which is not likely to be gained by listening to talk radio and its television equivalent,” said Terry L. Clower a Public Policy professor at George Mason University.

“Local leaders will likely surprise you with the degree to which they welcome reasoned, thoughtful, and respectful input,” Clower said.

