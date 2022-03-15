NASA astronaut breaks record for longest American spaceflight

Story at a glance Mark Vande Hei will become the U.S. astronaut with the single longest spaceflight at 12:24 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

At that time, Vande Hei will have been in space for 340 days, 8 hours and 42 minutes.

The title was previously set and held by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on March 2, 2013.

A NASA astronaut will break the record on Tuesday for longest American spaceflight after launching into space roughly 11 months ago.

Mark Vande Hei will become the U.S. astronaut with the single longest spaceflight at 12:24 p.m. EDT Tuesday, according to Space.com. At that time, Vande Hei will have been in space for 340 days, 8 hours and 42 minutes.

The title was previously set and held by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on March 2, 2013.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Vande Hei arrived at the space station on April 9, 2021. His extensive time in space has allowed NASA to study the effects of microgravity on astronauts over extended periods of time.

“I didn’t know with certainty that the flight would be this long when I launched, but I certainly knew that it was a possibility,” Vande Hei told CBS News in January. “I felt like it was an opportunity to fill a need that we had, and I was very happy to be able to fill it.”

Vande Hei will return to Earth on March 30, making the total length of his time at the International Space Station 355 days.

“It’s been really pleasant,” Vande Hei said of the stay. “It’s been really a lot of amazing experiences.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

THIS IS THE GENDER WAGE GAP IN YOUR STATE

FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE TO RELEASE NINE ENDANGERED RED WOLVES NEAR THE OUTER BANKS

EDUCATION DEPARTMENT TO ERASE $415 MILLION IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT FOR NEARLY 16,000 BORROWERS

JUST 20 MINUTES OF DAILY EXERCISE AT 70 COULD STAVE OFF MAJOR HEART DISEASE: STUDY

FEARS OF AVOCADO SHORTAGE RISE AFTER IMPORT BAN

SILICON VALLEY TURNS TO TINY HOMES TO END HOMELESSNESS BY 2025