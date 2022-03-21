NYC fire deptartment to deploy ‘robot dogs’ for high-risk missions

Story at a glance FDNY has acquired two $75,000 robot dogs developed by Boston Dynamics.

The mechanical K-9, dubbed “Spot,” can move through uneven and rough terrain that typically poses a challenge to traditional tracked and wheeled robots the department uses to mitigate fires and other emergencies.

The department said Spot will be deployed in high-risk instances where the lives of firefighters are at risk, such as a chemical attack, natural disasters or industrial accidents.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) will soon begin utilizing “robot dogs” in hazardous situations to assist with search-and-rescue missions, an FDNY spokesperson told Changing America.

The department confirmed it has acquired two $75,000 quadruped style robotic systems developed by engineering and robotics design company Boston Dynamics.

The mechanical K-9, dubbed “Spot,” can move through uneven and rough terrain that typically poses a challenge to traditional tracked and wheeled robots the department uses to mitigate fires and other emergencies.

The 70-pound robot dog is controlled by a human operator and can collect images and data, as well as measure the concentration of gases and chemicals that can pose a significant threat to firefighters.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The department said Spot will be deployed in high-risk instances where the lives of firefighters are at risk, such as a chemical attack, natural disasters or industrial accidents.

“There is great worth in having this equipment to perform dangerous functions to protect FDNY members and perform investigations that would be too dangerous for members to enter,” an FDNY spokesperson told Changing America in an email.

“For example, in an environment with potential gas/hazmat elements that could be deadly to responding members, or when searching an area that may have an imminent collapse.”

While the FDNY is confident the robots could help save lives, the technology faced significant criticism when it was adopted by the New York City Police Department in 2020. Officers used the robots in a few instances, including a hostage situation in the Bronx and an incident at a public housing building in Manhattan. Those opposed to the implementation of the “Digidog” had concerns over police militarization and encroachment of civil liberties.

Following the backlash, the police department in April 2021 canceled its $94,000 contract with Boston Dynamics and shelved the program.

The FDNY says training to use the robot dogs has begun.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

NASA’S MARS HELICOPTER WILL CONTINUE FLYING ON RED PLANET

WOLVERINE CAPTURED, COLLARED IN ‘ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE’ FOR UTAH RESEARCHERS

HEAVY ALCOHOL USE LINKED TO 232M MISSED WORKDAYS IN US EACH YEAR

WHAT HAPPENS IF BIDEN CANCELS STUDENT LOANS?

FLORIDA’S FIRST OPENLY GAY STATE SENATOR ON ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ PASSING: ‘THE AIR WAS TAKEN OUT OF THE ROOM’