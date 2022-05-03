Governors weigh in on leaked SCOTUS opinion striking down Roe v. Wade

Story at a glance Following the release of the document, Democratic governors swiftly denounced the majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito and vowed to protect abortion access in their states. Republican governors spoke out against the leak itself but welcomed the decision laid out in the draft. The draft majority opinion was published Monday evening by Politico and would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and give abortion access authority to the states.

Democratic governors are condemning the leaked Supreme Court draft ruling indicating the high court plans to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion, while Republican state leaders praised the draft ruling for the most part.

The draft majority opinion was published Monday evening by Politico and would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and give abortion access authority to the states. The opinion published by the news outlet was in the early stages of deliberations and may change before a final decision is expected in the coming months.

Following the release of the document, Democratic governors swiftly denounced the majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito and vowed to protect abortion access in their states.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called the opinion an “appalling attack” and announced a proposed amendment to place permanent abortion protection in the state’s constitution.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here,” Newsom said in a statement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she was “horrified” by the leaked opinion and said the state welcomes anyone who needs access to care “with open arms.”

Democratic governors from Washington state, Minnesota, Illinois, New Jersey, Michigan, North Carolina and New Mexico pledged to fight to protect abortion access in their states.

“Women are waking up this morning feeling hopeless; but we can’t go back. I’m more motivated than ever to keep fighting like hell to ensure abortion remains safe and accessible in Michigan,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Tuesday morning tweet.

“Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

Meanwhile, Republican state leaders spoke out against the leak itself, but welcomed the decision laid out in the draft.

“This unprecedented leak is concerning, outrageous and a blatant attempt to manipulate the sacred procedures of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted.

“Those responsible should be held accountable. My prayer is that Roe v. Wade is overturned and that life prevails,” Ivey said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said in a tweet that if the Politico report is true and the landmark case is overturned, she will “immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life” in the state.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) called the leak from someone within the high court “reprehensible” and called for an investigation, but said he hopes the Supreme Court does return the authority to the states.

An estimated 26 states are certain or likely to significantly limit abortion access if Roe is overturned, according to pro-choice research group the Guttmacher Institute.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

MISSOURI LAWMAKERS CONSIDER EXTENDING PROPOSED BAN ON GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE TO ADULTS

HEALTH EXPERTS URGE PARENTS TRAVELING WITH KIDS TO CONTINUE TO WEAR MASKS, CONSIDER NOT TAKING FLIGHTS

OHIO AG WARNS OF RISE IN ‘FRANKENSTEIN OPIOIDS’ MORE DANGEROUS THAN FENTANYL

OVER 1,000 SCIENTISTS FROM AROUND THE WORLD TAKE TO THE STREETS IN WEEK-LONG CLIMATE PROTESTS

SOUTH CAROLINA HOUSE PASSES BILL FOR DOCTORS TO DENY CARE THAT VIOLATES ‘CONSCIENCE’