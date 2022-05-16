How to donate to the victims, families impacted by the Buffalo shooting

Story at a glance Police say the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, entered the local Tops supermarket Saturday afternoon wearing tactical gear and opened fire on unsuspecting shoppers and employees. Eleven of the 13 people shot in the massacre were Black, and Gendron is now accused of carrying out a racially motivated massacre. Several verified GoFundMe accounts have been created to help the victims’ families.

The nation is reeling from a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket that left 10 people dead and three others injured.

Police say the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, entered the local Tops supermarket Saturday afternoon wearing tactical gear and opened fire on unsuspecting shoppers and employees. Eleven of the 13 people shot in the massacre were Black, and Gendron is now accused of carrying out a racially motivated massacre.

Authorities confirmed the incident is being investigated as a hate crime and believe Gendron was targeting the Black community. The suspect allegedly posted a White supremacist manifesto online and traveled hundreds of miles to the store and livestreamed the shooting online.

President Biden condemned the shooting and called it a “racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism,” and is set to visit the Buffalo community Tuesday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Aaron Salter, 55, Ruth Whitfield, 86, Pearly Young, 77, Katherine Massey, 72, Deacon Heyward Patterson, 67, Celestine Chaney, 65, Roberta A. Drury, 32, Margus D. Morrison, 52, Andrea Mackneil, 53, and Geraldine Talley, 62. The injured include 20-year-old Zaire Goodman, 50-year-old Jennifer Warrington and 55-year-old Christopher Braden.

In the wake of the shooting, many people have come together to launch fundraisers to help provide much needed support to the Buffalo community.

Here’s where you can donate to help the victims’ families. The following fundraisers have been verified by GoFundMe.

Victims Fund for Tops Buffalo NY Shooting

Donations made to this GoFundMe account will go toward the victim’s funeral expenses and for those who need trauma counseling.

The families of the victims of Buffalo shooting

This GoFundMe account created by the CEO of OnCore Golf Technology, a Buffalo-based company, will provide financial support to families for medical and funeral expenses, as well as to help supplement the “loss of a wage-earner.”

Buffalo Memorial

The Buffalo Memorial GoFundMe will also go toward paying for the victims’ funeral expenses.

Buffalo Mass Shooting Help The Families Fund

Donations to this GoFundMe account will go directly to victims and their families in cash payments.

Buffalo Tragedy Donate to victims families

Funds will be used to pay for funeral arrangements.

FeedMore WNY

The local food bank is distributing food donations to those affected by the mass shooting. Donations can be made here.

