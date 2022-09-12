These are the best and worst states for workers: report

Story at a glance The report gave Oregon high marks for its policies to improve workplace conditions and ensure workers the right to form unions. The state also ranked first among Oxfam’s “Best States for Working Women” report as it provides accommodations for pregnant workers, protections for workplace breastfeeding and some form of paid family and sick leave. California and Washington took the number two and three spots respectively.

As Americans cope with the highest inflation in 40 years and growing fears of recession, a new report shows states on the West Coast are faring the best in supporting workers and their families.

The annual “Best States to Work Index” published by nonprofit human rights organization Oxfam this month ranks states based on their wage policies, worker protections and labor organization.

For example, the ranking weighs the ratio of a state’s minimum wage in relation to the cost of living for a family of four, as well as other factors such as mandates for paid sick and family leave. The data published is based on laws and policies in effect as recent as July 2022.

Oregon took the top spot as the best state to work in the U.S for the second straight year. The state received high marks for its policies to improve workplace conditions and ensure workers the right to form unions. Specifically, it ranked first for worker protections and the right for workers to organize, and sixth for wage policies.

Oregon recently passed new laws requiring heat protections for outdoor workers as heat waves hit the region this summer. The report notes the state also has strong unemployment benefits and recently raised its minimum wage from $12.75 to $13.50 an hour.

The state also ranked first among Oxfam’s “Best States for Working Women” report as it provides accommodations for pregnant workers, protections for workplace breastfeeding and some form of paid family and sick leave.

California and Washington took the number two and three spots respectively. California received high marks in supporting worker organizing. Petitions for union representation rose more than 50 percent over the last year, the report notes. Meanwhile, Washington jumped to the number three spot from seventh in last year’s index thanks to an $.80 increase in its minimum wage.

Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina were ranked the worst states for workers. The report found all states had a minimum wage around the federal level of $7.25 and none mandated paid leave. These states also have “right to work” laws, which means no person is required to join or not join a union or pay union dues.

Here are the 10 best states for workers, according to Oxfam

Oregon California Washington District of Columbia New York Massachusetts Connecticut New Jersey Colorado Illinois

Here are the 10 worst states for workers