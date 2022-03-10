These are the 10 most affordable US cities with top schools

Story at a glance The report uses data on more than 50,000 U.S. cities.

Ohio has the most affordable cities with good schools in the U.S., followed by Virginia, Pennsylvania and Iowa.

Daily life is getting more expensive for Americans as inflation soars, gas prices hit record levels and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on.

A recent report found Americans across all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, including high earners.

At the beginning of 2022, 64 percent of Americans reported living paycheck to paycheck, a 12 percent increase from April 2021. Meanwhile, 48 percent of consumers earning more than $100,000 per year also said the same.

As prices are straining households across the board and the availability of remote work has left many Americans untethered to a city, many have and are considering moving away from large cities to areas with a lower cost of living.

Now a new analysis by real estate platform Dwellics has ranked the top 100 most affordable cities with the best schools to help better understand where to move.

The report uses data on more than 50,000 U.S. cities considering taxes, child care and housing costs, cost of living index, average teacher salary, number of blue-ribbon schools, among others.

The report found Ohio has the most affordable cities with top schools in the U.S., followed by Virginia, Pennsylvania and Iowa. Ohio placed 28 communities total on the list and held five of the top ten spots.

Here are the top 10 most affordable cities with top schools. The full list can be viewed here.

Solon, Ohio Blacksburg, Virginia Wyoming, Ohio Madeira, Ohio Ann Arbor, Michigan West Point, Virginia Short Pump, Virginia Granville, Ohio Oakwood, Ohio Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania

