Tennessee lawmakers are trying to outlaw mailing abortion pills

Story at a glance Lawmakers in Tennessee are trying to restrict the mailing of abortion medication. The proposed legislation would ban doctors or pharmacies from mailing abortion pills, requiring women to physically visit their doctor to access the medication. The Food and Drug Administration moved to allow abortion pills to be mailed to patients, eliminating a federal rule that required women to physically visit a doctor’s office first.

Lawmakers in Tennessee have advanced legislation that targets how women can receive abortion pills, joining a national movement of states creating bills that limit women’s access to medication abortions.

Tennessee’s House is considering HB2416, legislation that would outlaw a doctor or pharmacy from mailing abortion medication to patients, instead requiring women to physically visit their doctor in order to receive the pills. The bill would also ban schools from providing abortion pills.

Violations of the bill would account to a felony and carry up to a $50,000 fine and 20 years of prison time.

Abortion medication comes in the form of a two-drug combination, with mifepristone taken first and followed by misoprostol up to two days later. The drugs are approved for use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, but there is additional research showing provision beyond 10 weeks is safe and effective.

Last spring, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) temporarily suspended the requirement that a patient visit their doctor in-person in order to receive abortion medication amid the COVID-19 pandemic. By December 2021, the FDA moved to keep that change permanent, allowing women to receive abortion medication by mail with no requirement to physically visit a doctor.

In Tennessee, HB2416 still needs to pass the House and move on to Gov. Bill Lee’s (R) desk and it’s unclear whether he would sign on or veto the bill.

Tennessee is among multiple states taking aim at that provision, attempting to limit how abortion medication is dispensed and distributed. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) signed a bill in March that requires women there to make three separate trips to their doctor to receive the two pills necessary for a medication abortion.

The Guttmacher Institute found medication abortion accounted for 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020, compared to only 39 percent in 2017. The institute expects the proportion of medication abortion will continue to rise.

As of February 2022, there are three states where mailing abortion pills to patients is banned: Arizona, Arkansas and Texas. There have been mailing bans introduced in Montana, Oklahoma and South Dakota, but each has been blocked by courts.

As of this year, 16 state legislatures have introduced bans or restrictions on medication abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

