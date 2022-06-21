Hawaii makes period products free at all public schools

Story at a glance Hawaii passed a law requiring public schools to offer free period products to all students. It’s an effort to end period poverty, an issue that’s defined as lack of access to menstrual products and can cause physical and mental challenges. Nationally, about 16. 9 million people who menstruate in the U.S. are also living in poverty.

Students that experience their period while at school in Hawaii will be able to access free sanitary products after Gov. David Ige (D) signed new legislation relating to menstrual equality.

On Monday, Ige held a bill signing ceremony for SB2821 and said he hopes his legislation will ensure students in Hawaii will always have full and free access to menstrual products whenever they need them.

“Period poverty is a real issue for young people and can impact their education in substantial ways. No student should have their educational journey hampered because of lack of access to menstrual products,” said Ige.

Period poverty is defined as a lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene facilities, waste management and education. It affects many women globally and can cause physical, mental and emotional challenges.

There are various types of period poverty, from not being able to afford necessary sanitary products, embarrassment and fear of embarrassment, lack of period supplies and sanitary facilities nearby, among others.

“It’s simple. No child should be forced to miss class because they can’t afford period products and need to stay home,” said Ige, on Twitter.

The Journal of Global Health Reports published a viewpoint in February that noted 16.9 million people who menstruate in the U.S. are also living in poverty. Put into perspective, about two-thirds of those people are low-income women who could not afford menstrual products in the past year, with half having to choose between menstrual products and food.

Hawaii is moving to lessen period poverty for its students, while California also passed legislation last year that requires public schools to stock 50 percent of their restrooms with feminine hygiene products that are free to access.

Congresswomen Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) is hoping to bring the same support to all Americans, introducing legislation that would use federal grant funds to provide students with free menstrual products in schools. It also extends to incarcerated individuals, by allowing free access to menstrual products for detainees in federal, state and local facilities.

It even hopes to require Medicaid to cover the cost of menstrual products and directs large employers with 100 employees or more to provide free menstrual products to their employees in the workplace —including the U.S. Capitol complex.

Currently, there is a tax on menstrual products in the U.S, known as the tampon tax. The Alliance for Period Supplies, a nonprofit that collects and distributes menstrual supplies for local communities across the country, found 20 states plus Washington, D.C. have moved to exempt period products from taxation.

“Period products are essential and should be recognized as material basic needs rather than luxury goods,” said the Alliance.