These states saw the biggest increase in abortions after Roe’s overturn

Story at a glance The new data reflect totals from nearly 80 percent of all abortion providers in the United States. North Carolina saw the biggest increase in abortions performed following the Dobbs decision. It was followed by Kansas and Colorado.

New research from the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit that supports abortion rights, found legal abortions in the United States declined by 6 percent in the months following the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

However, not all states saw a decline, as some located near states with severe restrictions or bans on the procedure reported an increase in legal abortions performed, suggesting women may have crossed state lines to receive the service.

The research reflects data collected from nearly 80 percent of all abortion providers in the country and compares rates in April 2022 to those from August 2022. The Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization decision was made on June 24.

Totals do not include self-administered abortions or those carried out outside of the U.S. health system.

North Carolina

Between April and August 2022, North Carolina saw a 37 percent increase in abortions, despite the estimated number of procedures carried out in the South Atlantic region declining during this time.

Around 3,200 abortions were performed in the state in April, while that total rose to 4,360 August. Abortion in North Carolina is banned after 20 weeks, and the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, classifies the state’s policies as “restrictive.” However, in neighboring Tennessee, abortion is illegal after six weeks if a heartbeat is detected, making Tennessee’s policy one of the most restrictive in the country.

Kansas

Abortions in Kansas rose by 36 percent between April and August 2022. The procedure is banned after 22 weeks in the state. Its borders with Oklahoma and Missouri — two states where the practice is punishable by felony — and its proximity to Texas and other restrictive states could have led to increased demand in the post-Roe months.

In August, Kansas voters rejected an amendment to the state’s constitution that would have stripped women of the right to an abortion. Fifty-nine percent of votes cast were against the measure, while the referendum was the first in the country on the issue following the Dobbs decision.

Colorado

Colorado saw a 33 percent increase in legal abortions carried out in the state between April and August. Around 1,450 procedures were carried out in April, while that number increased to 1,940 in August. The overturn of Roe v. Wade didn’t affect the state’s policies as the procedure remained legal with few restrictions.

The Guttmacher Institute classifies Colorado as a “protective” state, while neighboring Utah, Nebraska, and Kansas are “restrictive.” The state’s proximity to Arizona, where the procedure is banned after 15 weeks, could have also played a role in the uptick seen. Colorado is also one of the closest protective states to South Dakota, where abortion is completely banned with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Montana & Nebraska

Montana and Nebraska each saw a 30 percent rise in total abortions administered in state, although only 170 and 200 procedures, respectively, were carried out in April 2022. In Montana, abortion is banned after around 24 to 26 weeks of pregnancy, while in Nebraska, it is banned after 22 weeks. In August, 220 abortions were performed in Montana and 260 in Nebraska.

Both states border South Dakota, and Montana also shares borders with Idaho, where the procedure is considered a felony if carried out after six weeks of pregnancy. The state does have exceptions for medical emergencies, rape or incest.

Illinois

There was a 28 percent increase in abortions carried out in Illinois between April and August 2022, rising from 5,430 in April to 6,950 in August. Illinois is the only state in the midwest to have “protective” abortion policies, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The procedure is banned after fetal viability, which is between 24 and 26 weeks of gestation, while the state’s Medicaid funds cover abortions.

Illinois borders both Missouri and Kentucky, two states that had bans go into effect immediately following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Neither state’s law contains exceptions for rape or incest, while any provider who carries out the procedure after six weeks of gestation faces felony charges.