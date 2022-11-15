Georgia rolls out all-terrain wheelchairs at state parks

Story at a glance

Georgia is the latest state to introduce all-terrain wheelchairs at its public parks.

The initiative is part of a partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Aimee Copeland Foundation. The chairs are free for those who qualify and are now available at 11 state parks, historic sites and a wildlife center.

Similar programs have been introduced in South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota.

The chairs can surmount anything from fallen trees to swamps to steep inclines and offer increased access to public spaces that have long been out of reach for those with mobility issues. Around 3 million Americans currently use wheelchairs.

“Our mission is to provide outdoor opportunities for every Georgia citizen and visitor,” said Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites Director Jeff Cown in a release. “I am proud to partner with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to offer access to visitors with mobility or physical disabilities.”

The foundation was created by Copeland, a Georgia native and outdoor enthusiast, who — after being diagnosed with a rare flesh-eating bacterial infection — underwent amputations of both hands, one foot and much of one leg.

The foundation works to provide greater access to the outdoors for those with physical challenges.

“All Terrain Georgia is the pride and joy of Aimee Copeland Foundation,” Copeland said in a statement. “It’s been a long time coming and we’re honored to offer this life-changing program to the community.”

The chairs debuted at Panola Mountain State Park on Nov 4., while all visitors with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries and lower limb amputations are now able to explore the parks, as long as they’re accompanied by one other “buddy” at all times.

Those with physical limitations are hailing the programs as “life-changing.”

“I’ll finally be able to go on these trails for the first time in my life,” travel blogger Cory Lee told The Washington Post.

Lee, a Georgia native, has never explored a state park 20 minutes from his home, despite visiting more than 40 countries.

“The trails are off-limits in my regular wheelchair.”

Copeland hopes to expand programs to North Carolina next but has her sights set on transforming accessibility across the entire country, the advocate told The Post.