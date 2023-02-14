New bill aims to improve transparency around disability-related air travel complaints

Story at a glance

In 2019, around 27 million Americans with disabilities traveled by air.

Although the 1986 Air Carrier Access Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability, individuals with disabilities still face obstacles when flying, the office of Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said in a statement.

The bill would require the Department of Transportation to release annual reports on disability-related incidents, including how quickly each complaint was initiated for review and resolved or addressed.

A new bill introduced by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb) aims to increase transparency around disability-related complaints for air travel passengers.

Data from the Government Accountability Office show the number of such complaints made to the Department of Transportation rose by 157 percent between 2020 to 2021.

Additional data show airlines mishandled 941 wheelchairs and scooters in November 2022 alone.

The act would require the Secretary of Transportation to report on aviation consumer complaints on an annual basis. Each report would compile five years of traveler complaint data.

“Currently, DOT does not publish a comprehensive report on disability complaints that includes data and information about the number of complaints addressed and resolved, the specific nature of such complaints, the review process or the turnaround time for addressing and resolving filed complaints,” Duckworth’s office said in a statement.

The bill would also mandate that each report be publicly available. Complaints could include mishandling of passengers with a disability or their accessibility equipment, along with difficulties passengers experience when communicating with an air carrier or its staff.

The Air Carrier Access Act was passed in 1986 and prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in air travel and requires carriers to accommodate passengers’ needs.

In 2019, around 27 million Americans with disabilities traveled by air. But more than 30 years after the act was passed, “air travel continues to be riddled with unnecessary obstacles, challenges and discrimination,” Duckworth’s office said. “Americans with disabilities know they deserve better.”

“For too long, carriers have gotten away with predatory practices that treat customers like suckers and view passengers with disabilities as disposable,” Duckworth said in a statement.

“As Chair of Aviation Safety Subcommittee, I’m committed to helping ensure air travel is as safe and convenient as possible for every traveler—including Americans with disabilities. By preventing disability-related complaints from being swept under the rug, our bipartisan bill would shine a light on these problems and help ensure that the millions of passengers with disabilities who fly every year are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” she continued.

— Updated at 11:38 a.m.