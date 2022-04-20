More than a third of AAPI LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year: report

Story at a glance Forty percent of AAPI LGBTQ+ youth said they had seriously considered taking their own life in the last year, according to new research from The Trevor Project. More than 40 percent of AAPI youth reported not being open about their sexual orientation to at least one parent, compared to 29 percent of the overall sample of LGBTQ+ youth. AAPI youth identifying as either transgender or nonbinary reported significantly higher rates of suicide risk compared to cisgender AAPI LGBTQ+ young people, according to the report.

More than half of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) LGBTQ+ young people reported discrimination based on their race or ethnicity in the past year, according to a new report by The Trevor Project, coinciding with an uptick in suicide attempts.

According to the report published Tuesday, 40 percent of AAPI LGBTQ+ youth said they had seriously considered taking their own life in the last year, including 49 percent of Pacific Islander or Native Hawaiian youth, 47 percent of Korean youth, 41 percent of Filipino youth, 39 percent of Indian youth, 31 percent of Vietnamese youth and 29 percent of Chinese youth.

Of that number, 16 percent said they had attempted suicide in the past year, according to the report, which uses uses data from a national sample of nearly 3,600 AAPI LGBTQ+ youth between the ages of 13 and 24.

“These findings shine a light on the unique mental health outcomes and suicide risk of AAPI LGBTQ youth — a demographic that has largely been overlooked by the research world,” Myeshia Price a senior research scientist at The Trevor Project, said in a statement. According to the group, the report is one of the first to analyze the mental health outcomes of youth who are both AAPI and LGBTQ+.

Additional findings include that more than a third of AAPI LGBTQ+ youth (41 percent) reported not being open about their sexual orientation to at least one parent, compared to 29 percent of the overall sample of LGBTQ+ youth.

“This research points to the unmistakable need to invest in mental health resources and suicide prevention efforts for AAPI LGBTQ youth that are culturally salient, reflective of their diverse identities, and equip parents, other family members, and communities to better support them,” Price added.

AAPI youth identifying as either transgender or nonbinary reported significantly higher rates of suicide risk compared to cisgender AAPI LGBTQ+ young people, according to the report. Half of AAPI transgender and nonbinary minors said they had considered attempting suicide at some point in the last year and more than 20 percent said they had attempted to take their own life.

Mental health outcomes for AAPI LGBTQ+ youth were not uniform, according to The Trevor Project. Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiian LGBTQ+ young people, for example, were more likely than others to be out about their sexual orientation.

Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiian LGBTQ+ youth also reported higher rates of discrimination and physical harm based on their sexual orientation or gender identity and had poorer mental health indicators – like anxiety and depression – than other APPI ethnicities analyzed in the report.