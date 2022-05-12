New York City planning first Asian American, Pacific Islander heritage parade

Story at a glance The first-ever Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade will be held in Manhattan on the morning of May 15. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, New York City and other major cities made national headlines as hate incidents and hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked. New York City is home to the second-largest AAPI population in the country.

A parade celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community will be held this weekend in New York City as May marks AAPI Heritage Month nationwide.

City officials this week announced the first-ever Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade will be held in Manhattan on the morning of May 15. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. and will start on 6th Avenue and proceed north from West 44th Street to West 55th Street.

Over the course of the pandemic, New York City and other major cities made national headlines as hate incidents and hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked. Data released earlier this year showed hate crimes against Asian Americans increased by more than 300 percent in 2021 compared with 2020. New York City alone saw a 395 percent increase in reported anti-Asian hate crimes in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year.

The large jump in hate crimes prompted activists and lawmakers to take action to curtail the attacks on Asian Americans. President Biden to sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was designed to improve hate crime tracking and reporting by designating a Department of Justice official to review and expedite hate crimes reports. The bill also increased support for local and state officials investigating hate crimes.

New York City is home to the second-largest AAPI population in the country.

“As we work to combat a spike in hate crimes, it is important to support and uplift our AAPI brothers and sisters. We are proud to announce New York City’s first annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade and pay tribute to the generations of New Yorkers from the Asian and Pacific diaspora,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said in a statement.

