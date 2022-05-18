Indigenous First Nations woman featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for first time

Story at a glance Ashley Callingbull made history Monday by becoming the first Indigenous First Nations woman to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Callingbull is a Cree First Nations woman from the Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, Canada. “This is a huge moment for Indigenous women because now the door is open for others to walk through and own this space,” Callingbull wrote on Instagram.

Ashley Callingbull made history Monday, becoming the first Indigenous First Nations woman to be featured in a Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit edition.

Callingbull, who is a Cree First Nations woman from the Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, Canada, celebrated her historic achievement on Instagram — first, by giving a shout out to her mom.

“Mom I made history,” Callingbull wrote. “I’m the first Indigenous First Nations woman to grace the pages of Sports Illustrated and my heart is beaming with pride!

“But most importantly, I will not be the last and I can’t wait to see who’s next,” she added.

Callingbull elaborated to her 1.2 million followers in a separate post why she believes her accomplishment will pave the way for others.

“This is a huge moment for Indigenous women because now the door is open for others to walk through and own this space,” Callingbull wrote.

“I used to be a little insecure girl from the Rez that didn’t even dare to dream big. Now I’m a strong, empowered and fearless woman making history,” she concluded.

SI’s Swimsuit edition featured another history making model within its pages on Monday, Maye Musk – a model and mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. At 74, Maye Musk became the oldest model to make the issue.

“I’ve been modeling for 50 years, and I wasn’t considered a ‘swimsuit model,’ but now Sports Illustrated has let me know that they have a wide diversity of swimsuit models,” Musk told the New York Post. “I think it’s wonderful.”

