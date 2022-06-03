Human Rights Campaign launches small business initiative to support LGBTQ+ community

Story at a glance The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and SHOWTIME launched a $250,000 fund to support eligible LGBTQ+ small businesses, called “Queer to Stay.” Businesses can apply and must show how they serve their local LGBTQ+ communities and how COVID-19 has impacted them. “Queer to Stay” comes at the onset of Pride Month, which takes place in June.

Small businesses that serve the LGBTQ+ community are getting a financial boost as the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) launched its “Queer to Stay” initiative for the third consecutive year, right in time for Pride Month.

HRC announced on Friday the launch of “Queer to Stay” an LGBTQ+ small business initiative in partnership with SHOWTIME. The effort aims to uplift and preserve small businesses that not only serve the LGBTQ+ community but are owned by or empowered by LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community.

This year the initiative has expanded its pool of funding to $250,000 that will be distributed among at least 25 small businesses.

“Creating and cultivating spaces for the LGBTQ+ community requires all of us and this continued partnership with SHOWTIME is a three-time example of a company putting the rubber to the road to uplift the LGBTQ+ community during these challenging times,” said Joni Madison, HRC interim president.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

HRC will select businesses based on the communities they serve and how COVID-19 has impacted them, with applications being accepted now until August 31.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, many LGBTQ+ businesses have faced severe financial challenges, and many are at risk of permanently closing. In a 2021 report, HRC found that 22 percent of LGBTQ adults and 24 percent of LGBTQ adults of color were unemployed—a seven point increase since the November 2020 elections.

An analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) also found that LGBT adults faced higher rates of job loss than non-LGBT adults during the COVID-era job loss.

There are other initiatives happening around the country in honor of Pride Month, including a movement of more than 100 LGBTQ+ influencers, content creators and artists that partnered with Invisible Narratives to celebrate the first-ever nationwide “Pride Eve” event.

Using a live broadcast, creators across the country shared their stories about what Pride means to them. It was streamed on Tuesday across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube on May 30 to count down in unison to 12:00 a.m. on June 1 to commemorate the official start of Pride Month.

President Joe Biden also recognized June as Pride Month and specifically addressed recent attacks on the LGBTQI+ community.

“Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights,” said Biden.

That’s in reference to the onslaught of legislation targeting LGBTQ+ people in state legislatures across the country. In 2022 alone, 17 bills that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people have been signed into law in 10 states.

However, some are attempting to protect LGBTQ+ people in the U.S., like Hawaii’s legislature which passed a bill that would prohibit health insurance companies from discriminating against transgender and nonbinary people who seek gender affirming treatments or procedures.