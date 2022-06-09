Companies risk alienating employees when diversity messages focus on bottom line, study finds

Story at a glance Researchers used artificial intelligence-based language analysis to evaluate the diversity statement at each company on the Fortune 500 list. They found that 80 percent of companies had a business-case reason for their commitment, while messaging at 5 percent of the companies was driven by a fairness justification. The researchers then conducted five experiments asking LGBTQ professionals, female STEM-job seekers and Black students how business-case diversity statements contributed to their desire to work at a company as well as how welcome they would feel.

Diversity messages focused on a company’s bottom line run the risk of alienating diverse potential employees, according to a new study.

Researchers used artificial intelligence-based language analysis to evaluate the diversity statement at each company on the Fortune 500 list. They found that 80 percent of companies had a business-case reason for their commitment, while messaging at 5 percent of the companies was driven by a fairness justification. The remaining companies on the list provided no diversity statement or no reason for their statements.

“These business-case justifications are extremely popular,” lead author Oriane Georgeac, a professor at the Yale School of Management, said in a news release. “But our findings suggest that they do more harm than good.”

The researchers then conducted five experiments asking LGBTQ professionals, female STEM-job seekers and Black students how business-case diversity statements contributed to their desire to work at a company as well as how welcome they would feel.

They concluded that business-oriented diversity statements had a negative effect on both the groups’ desire to work at a particular company and their expected feeling of belonging when compared to diversity statements based on fairness.

“On the surface, this rhetoric may sound positive,” Georgeac said, referring to business-case justifications. “However, we argue that by uniquely tying specific social identities to specific workplace contributions, business-case justifications for diversity justify the fact that organizations may attend to individuals’ social identities when forming expectations about, and evaluating, their work.”

“In other words, business-case justifications confirm to women and underrepresented group members that they must worry about their social identities being a lens through which their contributions will be judged, Georgeac continued. “And this is threatening to these groups.”

The team said further research could focus on how business-case diversity statements affect other unrepresented groups and how a company’s public posture compares to how it operates internally.

The study was published in the American Psychological Association’s Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

