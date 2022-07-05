San Jose hires Mike Grier as NHL’s first Black general manager

Story at a glance The 47-year-old, who played from 1996 through 2011, joins the organization three months after the departure of Doug Wilson. Grier played in a total of 1,060 games, including 101 in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Grier most recently spent time with the New York Rangers as the organization’s hockey operations advisor.

San Jose Sharks new general manager Mike Grier made history Tuesday when he became the first Black general manager in the National Hockey League.

The 47-year-old, who played from 1996 through 2011, including three years with the Sharks, joins the organization three months after the departure of Doug Wilson.

Over his 14-year career, the former ninth-round pick played in 101 Stanley Cup playoff games where he scored 14 goals and 14 assists. Grier played in a total of 1,060 games.

“I am extremely proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to be the general manager of the San Jose Sharks,” Grier said. “Along with my staff, I look forward to the challenge of building a fast, competitive, and hardworking team that Sharks fans will enjoy watching and be proud of.”

“One of the things I remember most about playing in San Jose is the home ice advantage that our fans bring through their passion and energy, making SAP Center one of the most difficult buildings to play in,” Grier added.

Grier most recently spent time with the New York Rangers as the organization’s hockey operations advisor. Prior to his stint in the Big Apple, he was an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils following a five-year stint as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sharks owner Hasso Plattner praised Grier’s accomplishments as a player and coach but stressed Grier’s leadership is what set him apart.

“Mike’s successful career on the ice speaks for itself, but what impressed me the most were his leadership qualities and his overwhelming desire to win,” Plattner said. “Mike is aware of the high standards of success that are expected in San Jose and is committed to help us quickly return to that level.”

