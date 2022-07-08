National Park Service awards HBCU’s $9.7 million to preserve historic sites

Story at a glance Historically Black Colleges and Universities in nine states were awarded a total of $9.7 million to preserve campus historic sites. NPS said in a statement on Friday that the grants will go toward 21 physical perseveration projects at 19 of the 85 remaining HBCUs. The park service said it has awarded more than $87 million in grants to HBCUs since the 1990s.

The National Park Service (NPS) is awarding Historically Black Colleges and Universities in nine states a total of $9.7 million to preserve campus historic sites.

NPS said in a statement on Friday that the grants will go toward 21 physical perseveration projects at 19 of the 85 HBCU’s remaining.



“For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for generations of students,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in a statement.

“These grants enable HBCUs to preserve the noteworthy structures that honor the past and tell the ongoing story of these historic institutions,” Sams continued.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The park service said it has awarded more than $87 million in grants to the remaining HBCU’s since the 1990s. Eligible HBCU’s can apply for the grants, which may then be used to support a variety of preservation projects that follow the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards and Guidelines for Archeology and Historic Preservation.

North Carolina A&T State University, one of this year’s recipients, will use its grant to maintain the university’s World War Memorial Stadium, the oldest minor-league ballpark in North Carolina. The stadium, built in 1926, has a seating capacity of around 7,500.

The Greensboro, North Carolina university will repair the stadium’s concrete seating, install new seating, while addressing other accessibility measures.

Applications for Fiscal Year 2022 funding will be available this fall.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

GARDENING CAN IMPROVE MENTAL HEALTH, EVEN FOR NOVICES

POSITIVE INTERACTIONS LINKED TO SENSE OF PURPOSE, STUDY FINDS

BECOMING ‘HANGRY’ IS A REAL THING, NEW STUDY SUGGESTS

MOST AMERICANS HAVE POOR CARDIOMETABOLIC HEALTH

OVERDOSING ON VITAMIN D SUPPLEMENTS IS POSSIBLE AND HARMFUL, DOCTORS SAY