Multiracial LGBTQ+ youth face heightened suicide risk: report

Story at a glance Multiracial LGBTQ+ are more likely than their monoracial LGBTQ+ peers to experience mental health challenges like anxiety and depression that put them at greater risk of considering or attempting suicide, according to new research from The Trevor Project. Multiracial LGBTQ+ youth are also more likely to experience things like homelessness, food insecurity and compounded discrimination based on their race and sexual orientation or gender identity. When multiracial LGBTQ+ youth reported having the support of friends, family members and schools, they were much less likely to report a past-year suicide attempt, The Trevor Project said Thursday.

Multiracial LGBTQ+ youth face unique challenges that can put them at greater risk of negative mental health outcomes including suicide, according to new research from The Trevor Project, a national LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention group.

At the same time, multiracial LGBTQ+ young people also have a distinctive slate of protective factors, like family support, on their side that uplift their wellbeing and help prevent self-harm.

In a report published Thursday by The Trevor Project, nearly half of multiracial LGBTQ+ youth, 48 percent, said they had seriously considered suicide sometime in the last year, compared with 45 percent of LGBTQ+ youth overall.

Nearly one in five multiracial LGBTQ+ youth, 17 percent, said they had attempted suicide in the last 12 months, according to the report, which uses data from The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Mental Health – a study of nearly 34,000 LGBTQ+ 13- to 24-year-olds in the U.S.

Overall, 14 percent of LGBTQ+ youth reported attempting suicide sometime in the last year.

According to the report, multiracial transgender and nonbinary youth are at greater risk of suicide, with 55 percent “seriously considering” suicide and 22 percent attempting suicide at least once over the last year. That’s in line with prior findings, which have highlighted a heightened risk of suicide and self-harm among transgender and gender non-conforming young people, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

Nearly 60 percent of multiracial LGBTQ+ youth identify as transgender or nonbinary, The Trevor Project said Thursday, compared with just over half of LGBTQ+ youth overall.

Multiracial LGBTQ+ youth also reported higher rates of mental health challenges like anxiety and depression and are at greater risk of suicide than their monoracial LGBTQ+ peers due to elevated rates of homelessness, food insecurity and compounded discrimination based on their race and sexual orientation or gender identity.

Multiracial LGBTQ+ youth who are exclusively youth of color reported higher rates of both seriously considering, 52 percent, and attempting suicide, 21 percent, in the past 12 months compared with LGBTQ+ youth who are white and another race or ethnicity, according to The Trevor Project.

“These findings shine a light on the unique mental health challenges and suicide risk of young people living with the distinctive identities of being multiracial and LGBTQ,” Myeshia Price, The Trevor Project’s director of research science, said Thursday in a statement. “The research world has largely overlooked this group of young people and how they might experience various risk and protective factors.”

Price said Thursday’s findings highlight an urgent need to invest in mental health services and suicide prevention programs aimed at affirming the identities of multiracial LGBTQ+ youth and are “attuned to the nuances of how they navigate and experience the world.”

“Researchers and stakeholders must do more to examine and dismantle systematic racism and to prioritize the wellbeing of multiracial LGBTQ youth to inform best practices for working with this population,” the report’s authors wrote Thursday. “Youth-serving organizations must create supportive and accepting environments where multiracial identities are validated and LGBTQ identities are affirmed.”

The Trevor Project also identified a number of protective factors for multiracial LGBTQ+ youth suicide, including high levels of social support from family and friends.

Multiracial LGBTQ+ youth who reported attending an LGBTQ+ affirming school were 33 percent less likely to have attempted suicide sometime in the last year compared with those who did not attend a school that affirmed their sexual orientation or gender identity.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts about self-harm or suicide, you can reach the Trevor Lifeline, a free and confidential service that offers trained counselors 24/7, at 1-866-488-7386.