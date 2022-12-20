Half of US adults feel antisemitism has increased in recent years: poll

Story at a glance

New Economist/YouGov poll results show half of American adults feel antisemitism has increased in the past few years.

A majority also feel hate crimes rose over the past year compared with rates a decade ago.

President Biden addressed rising antisemitism in a Hanukkah reception at the White House this week.

Fifty percent of adults in the United States say antisemitism has increased in the last few years, and a majority classify it as at least a somewhat serious problem in the country, new poll results show.

Although half of Americans reported a rise in antisemitism, responses varied by political party. Sixty-seven percent of Democrats said antisemitic incidents have risen in recent years compared with 44 percent of Republicans and 39 percent of independents. Just over 10 percent of respondents said the incidents are declining.

In 2021, the nation saw a record-high number of antisemitic incidents, according to figures from the Anti-Defamation League, while 2022 has witnessed several high-profile incidents of antisemitism.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

This week, President Biden addressed the rise in antisemitism during a Hanukkah reception at the White House.

“This year’s Hanukkah arrives in the midst of rising and emboldened of antisemitism — at home and, quite frankly, around the world. I recognize your fear, your hurt, your worry that this vile and venom is becoming too normal,” Biden said. The holiday began on December 18.

The new Economist/YouGov poll was carried out from Dec. 3-6, 2022, and included responses from 1,500 U.S. adults.

One-quarter of Americans classify rising antisemitism as a “very serious problem,” though only 19 percent say it is a problem in their own local communities. Of these, 6 percent say it is a “very serious problem” in their own community.

As a whole, 58 percent of Americans feel hate crimes — including racist, anti-religious and homophobic incidents — rose over the past year compared with a decade ago.

Sixty-four percent reported Jewish people face a great deal or moderate amount of discrimination today, while 67 percent said the same about lesbian, gay, or bisexual people. Nearly 70 percent of respondents said the same about Black people, 70 percent about transgender people, and 72 percent about Muslim people.

These responses also differed based on political affiliation, with more Democrats saying the above mentioned groups are discriminated against compared with Republicans.

In contrast, Republicans were more likely to report Christians and white people face a great or moderate amount of discrimination today.