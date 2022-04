Florida’s ‘Parental Rights in Education,’ bill, dubbed the “ Don’t Say Gay ” bill by opponents, was still awaiting a signature by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Tuesday, March 22.

That day, groups of Disney employees in Burbank, Calif., where the company is headquartered, and other locations, including Orlando, took part in a walkout to urge the company to take a stand against the measure, and demonstrate their own support for LGBTQ+ rights