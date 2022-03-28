First openly transgender person appointed judge in California

Story at a glance Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) selected 58-year-old Andi Mudryk to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court.

She will become the second openly transgender judge in the state following the election of Alameda Superior Court Judge Victoria Kolakowski in 2010.

Mudryk has served as the Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Rehabilitation since 2020.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointed the first openly transgender person to the state’s judicial bench late last week.

Newsom selected 58-year-old Andi Mudryk, amid a spate of judicial appointments, to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. She will become the second openly transgender judge in the state following the election of Alameda Superior Court Judge Victoria Kolakowski in 2010.

“I’m the elected one (the first one). Andi Mudryk is a great appointment and will be a wonderful judge. I’m glad to finally have a trans colleague on the bench in California,” Kolakowski tweeted after Mudryk’s appointment.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Mudryk has acted as the Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Rehabilitation since 2020, where she previously served as Chief Counsel from 2018 to 2020.

Mudryk, who will fill the vacancy left by retiring Judge Benjamin G. Davidian, was also Director of Litigation and Policy Advocacy at Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County from 2017 to 2018 and Executive Director at Disability Rights Advocates in 2017.

Prior to her role at Disability Rights Advocates, Mudryk served as Director of Litigation and Advocacy at the Arizona Center for Disability Law from 2002 to 2006.

Mudryk earned her law degree from George Washington University.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

FLORIDA’S FIRST OPENLY GAY STATE SENATOR ON ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ PASSING: ‘THE AIR WAS TAKEN OUT OF THE ROOM’

FLORIDA’S ‘DON’T SAY GAY BILL’ HEADS TO DESANTIS’S DESK

DISNEY CEO ADDRESSES SILENCE ON FLORIDA ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ BILL

LIA THOMAS SWEEPS IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS, ADVANCES TO NCAA FINALS

AMENDMENT IN FLORIDA BILL TO ‘OUT’ STUDENTS IS WITHDRAWN