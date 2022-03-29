First Latina justice sworn in on California’s Supreme Court

Story at a glance Judge Patricia Guerrero was sworn in as a justice on the California Supreme Court on Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) nominated Guerrero in February to take the seat vacated by Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar.

The San Diego native served as a judge on the Fourth District Court of Appeal since 2017, after a stint on the bench at the San Diego County Superior Court from 2013 to 2017.

Judge Patricia Guerrero was sworn in as a justice on the California Supreme Court on Monday, becoming the state’s first Latina on the bench.

“I’m incredibly honored to take the bench on our state’s Supreme Court, and I thank everyone who has made this day possible,” Justice Guerrero said in a statement.

“I am here because of the courage, sacrifices and dedication of my parents and my grandparents who, like so many others, came to this country with the hope of a brighter future for their children.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who nominated Guerrero in February to take the seat vacated by Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, praised Guerrero’s accomplishment while noting it sets the stage for future generations.

“A first-generation Californian and daughter of the Imperial Valley, Justice Guerrero’s extraordinary ascent to serve as the first Latina justice on our state’s highest court is not only an incredible personal achievement, it is an inspiring example of California’s enduring promise that any dream is possible, no matter who you are or where you come from,” Newsom said.

The San Diego native previously served as a judge on the Fourth District Court of Appeal since 2017, after a stint on the bench at the San Diego County Superior Court from 2013 to 2017.

Guerrero graduated from the University of California, Berkeley before earning a law degree at Stanford.

Sonia Sotomayor, an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, told Guerrero in a letter her appointment was not only a testament to an accomplished political career but also to her “devotion and commitment to the citizens of California and their access to justice.”

“Your appointment is an important reminder of how far we have come and of how far we have yet to go. I know you will make our country proud. You already have,” Sotomayor wrote.

