Ariana Grande launches fundraiser for trans youth on Transgender Day of Visibility

Story at a glance Ariana Grande on Thursday announced she would be partnering with the fundraising platform Pledge to raise money for transgender youth to commemorate Transgender Day of Visibility. The singer said she would match all funds raised up to $1.5 million, and all donations will be split evenly between 18 organizations providing direct services for trans youth. More than 200 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures since the beginning of the year, with more than 100 of them specifically targeting transgender and nonbinary young people.

Ariana Grande on Thursday launched a fundraising campaign for transgender youth to honor Transgender Day of Visibility, which is recognized each March 31 to celebrate the accomplishments of transgender people and acknowledge the hardships they continue to face.

Grande in an Instagram post on Thursday announced she would be partnering with the fundraising platform Pledge to raise money for organizations advocating for and providing direct services to trans youth.

“Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights,” Grande wrote on Thursday, adding that her fundraiser will “provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

Donations will be split evenly between 18 organizations, Grande, who is also matching all funds raised up to $1.5 million, wrote on Instagram.

More than 200 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures since the beginning of this year, according to the group Freedom for All Americans, which tracks such legislation. Most of these bills specifically target transgender and nonbinary youth, with more than 100 active bills and policies labeled “anti-transgender.”

Governors in Oklahoma and Arizona on Wednesday signed into law bills which prevent transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity. Similar legislation was vetoed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) last week, though that decision was overridden by the state legislature.

Other recent actions have targeted access to gender-affirming care, particularly for minors. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday also signed into law a bill restricting access to gender-affirming procedures like surgeries for trans and nonbinary people under the age of 18.

Lawmakers in several states, including Alabama and Idaho, have sought to make providing gender-affirming care to minors a felony.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in February ordered state agencies to investigate gender-affirming health care as child abuse following an opinion authored by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in which he said that some types of gender-affirming treatment amounted to “abuse” under his interpretation of Texas law.

Those investigations have since been halted following a statewide injunction from a Texas judge, though Paxton has filed to appeal that decision.

According to a recent analysis by the Williams Institute, existing or proposed legislation in 15 states currently targets access to gender-affirming care, putting the care of nearly 60,000 transgender and nonbinary youth at risk. In addition to surgeries, gender-affirming care can include puberty blockers, hormone therapies and name and pronoun changes.

At press time, Grande’s fundraiser had raised more than $100,000.