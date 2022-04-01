First openly nonbinary rep. responds to Oklahoma’s trans athlete ban, says conservative legislators ‘capitalize on a fabricated fear’

Story at a glance Oklahoma Rep. Mauree Turner (D), the nation’s first nonbinary state lawmaker, this week denounced recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Oklahoma. Oklahoma on Wednesday became the 13th state to enact a law prohibiting transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Turner during a media event hosted by the Human Rights Campaign said one of their colleagues told a group of LGBTQ+ children that he could not oppose the bill because he may be threatened for taking an “unpopular” stance.

The nation’s first openly nonbinary state lawmaker this week called a new Oklahoma law barring transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity harmful and accused their colleagues in the state legislature of picking and choosing which communities to adequately represent.

In a thread on Twitter, Oklahoma Rep. Mauree Turner (D), who uses gender neutral pronouns, said recent actions taken by Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and conservative lawmakers in Oklahoma to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ people, particularly trans and nonbinary people, show these legislators can not represent a diverse community.

“What this series of harmful legislation shows us is that not only can these legislators not take care of communities, the only thing they can do is capitalize on a fabricated fear,” they said. “The hard work is learning how to take care of an intersectional community.”

Oklahoma on Wednesday became the 13th state to enact a law expressly prohibiting transgender women and girls from playing on female sports teams. Stitt during a signing ceremony, where he was flanked by young girls, said the law would ensure a “level playing field for female athletes.”

“The reality is, men are biologically different than women,” he said.

Including that piece of legislation, which similar to others like it is titled the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” Oklahoma has introduced 11 bills this year considered discriminatory toward the LGBTQ+ community, according to the group Freedom for All Americans.

Shortly after Oklahoma, Arizona became the 14th state to enact a law banning transgender athletes from participating in school athletics.

After the measure was signed into law by Stitt this week, Turner said during a media event hosted by the Human Rights Campaign that their fellow legislators needed to take a closer look at their responsibilities as representatives of the state.

“Last week I heard a colleague talking to a group of students from a GSA,” they said, using an acronym for the Gay-Straight Alliance, a student group found in schools across the country. “He couldn’t stand against the bill because sometimes he gets death threats for taking unpopular stances.”

“What that tells those students is that they do not have an advocate here,” Turner said, adding that receiving death threats is just another “Monday morning in the office” for them.

“I wake up and there’s likely a death threat waiting for me,” they said. “I risk my life everyday for the people in House District 88 in Oklahoma, because that’s how much I care for you.”

Turner made history when they were elected to the state’s House of Representatives in 2020, becoming the nation’s first openly nonbinary state lawmaker.

Turner on Twitter this week said, growing up in Oklahoma, they were angered by the dissonance in the level of support they received at home and that which they received from their community, which was less accepting of Turner’s intersecting Black, queer, Muslim identity.

“I used to think ‘what good is it if I’ve got the support in the home and my community doesn’t feel the same..’,” they wrote. “Today I think much differently.”

Turner during the HRC event on Wednesday directed a tearful message to LGBTQ+ people in Oklahoma, encouraging them to “stay here in this fight.”

“Because it’s hard, I know it is,” they said. “But there is beauty, and power and a whole community of people waiting on the other side.”