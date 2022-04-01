Trump tells Gays for Trump supporter they ‘don’t look gay’ at fundraiser

Story at a glance Former President Trump this week told a gay supporter at a fundraiser in Florida that they did not “look gay.” In a statement to Newsweek, Gays for Trump founder Peter Boykin said the “gay” stereotype “fits more with the typical ‘look’ of leftist LGBT.” Trump told the crowd at Mar-a-Lago that his administration “did great with the gay population,” though LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have disputed that claim.

Former President Trump on Wednesday told a gay supporter they did not “look gay” during a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida.

“Where’s Gays for Trump,” Trump asked a crowd of supporters while speaking at the fundraiser, which was organized to support John Gibbs, a Republican from Michigan and a former Housing and Urban Development official under the Trump administration running to unseat Rep. Peter Meijer (R) in Congress.

According to a video clip of the interaction, an audience member responded, “We’re over here,” prompting Trump to point at them and say, “You don’t look gay,” drawing laughs from the crowd.

On Thursday, Gays for Trump founder Peter Boykin told Newsweek that members of the organization “probably wouldn’t ‘look gay’ because it’s a stereotype that fits more with the typical ‘look’ of leftist LGBT.”

Boykin suggested to Newsweek that he was relatively unbothered by Trump’s comment, but added that Gays for Trump is a “nationwide movement full of various types of gays and the gay community has a lot of diversity—the difference is the Gays for Trump lean right.”

Trump on Wednesday told supporters his administration “did great with the gay population, as you know.”

But, according to the Human Rights Campaign, the former president launched “persistent attacks against the LGBTQ community” while in office, including rolling back Obama-era nondiscrimination protections.

Other discriminatory actions taken by Trump have been documented by the GLAAD Accountability Project, which catalogs rhetoric and actions of people in power who have used their platforms to spread misinformation and harm LGBTQ+ people.

Trump has also been vocal in his criticism of the transgender community and in 2019 banned trans service members from the military.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. last year, Trump told a crowd of supporters that he did not believe transgender women and girls should compete on sports teams consistent with their gender identity, referring to trans female athletes as “biological males,” a term often used by anti-trans activists to suggest transgender people are not who they say they are.

“If this does not change, women’s sports as we know it will die,” he said.

During a February rally in Texas, Trump vowed to ban transgender women from sports if he were reelected president.