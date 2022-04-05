Elderly Sikh man attacked in possible NYC hate crime

Story at a glance Nirmal Singh was attacked during an early morning walk in Queens on Sunday by an “unidentified individual,” police said. Singh was sent to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for a laceration, pain and swelling. No arrests have been made, and NYPD is investigating the incident as a “bias attack,” police said.

The New York City Police Department is investigating whether an attack on a Sikh man over the weekend is a hate crime.

An “unidentified individual” punched 70-year-old Nirmal Singh in the face at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday while walking at the intersection of Lefferts Blvd and 95th Avenue in the Queens’ neighborhood of South Richmond Hill, police said. The blow knocked Singh to the ground and left him covered in blood, photos circulating on social media show.

After the attack, Singh was found wandering nearby the Sikh Cultural Society Temple with blood on his face and jacket, according to Queens local publication QNS.

Singh was taken Jamaica Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which included a laceration, pain and swelling, according to the police. No arrests have been made and the NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible “bias attack.”

“We are currently in touch with the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force about this case; they have confirmed that they are investigating the assault of Mr. Singh as a hate crime,” wrote the Sikh Coalition, which is providing Singh with free legal aid. “The Sikh Coalition is deeply grateful to the community leaders in Richmond Hill and allied organizations across the country who have rallied around Mr. Singh.”

The incident comes in the wake of hate-related attacks against seven Asian women in New York City, all of which took place within a two-hour period on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials have since arrested and charged 28-year-old Steven Zajonc for the crimes in March, according to NBC.

New York City has experienced a recent number of hate-related incidents, which follows a national uptick in hate crimes and hate incidents. Last year, there were 7,759 reported hate crimes across the United States, a 12-year high, according to FBI data, although some advocacy groups argue the real number is higher.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has directed the New York State Police Hate Crime Task Force to help the New York City Police Department if needed.

“My thoughts are with the man who was attacked & our neighbors in the Sikh community,” Hochul said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. “We will find the perpetrator & hold them accountable.”

