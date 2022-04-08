Trump says DeSantis signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ was a ‘good move’

Story at a glance Former President Trump in an interview with The Washington Post said he supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) decision to sign the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, which has become known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, into law. The Florida law was signed by DeSantis late last month and is set to take effect on July 1. A lawsuit has already been filed against it. Trump while in office launched “attacks” against LGBTQ+ people in the U.S., the Human Rights Campaign has said. The former president has also repeatedly criticized transgender women, claiming women’s sports will “die” if they are not barred from competing.

Former President Trump (R) on Thursday said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) decision to sign the Parental Rights in Education law – know to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law – was a “good move.”

“I do think it was a good move,” Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post, though he reportedly declined to elaborate.

The Florida law, signed by DeSantis late last month, prevents public primary school teachers in the state from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity. Public school educators through high school will be barred from addressing those topics in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students.

The law is set to take effect July 1.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Since its introduction in January, the measure has been condemned by LGBTQ+ rights advocates who say it unfairly targets LGBTQ+ young people and children with LGBTQ+ family members. Its supporters have repeatedly argued that the law’s only intended purpose is to strengthen the role of parents in their children’s education.

Advocacy groups Equality Florida, Family Equality, and the National Center for Lesbian Rights early this month filed a federal complaint challenging the law, denouncing it as a “blatantly unconstitutional” attempt to stigmatize and erase LGBTQ+ people.

At least six other states have introduced similarly worded legislation this year, according to a Changing America analysis of American Civil Liberties Union (ALCU) data, though restrictive curriculum bills are being considered in more than a dozen states.

Trump’s support for the new Florida law is not entirely surprising, as the former president has in the past been a vocal critic of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly the transgender community.

Trump last year at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. said he did not believe trans women and girls should compete on sports teams consistent with their gender identity, referring to trans female athletes as “biological males,” a term often used by anti-trans activists to suggest transgender people are not who they say they are.

“If this does not change, women’s sports as we know it will die,” he said.

More recently, during a February rally in Texas, Trump vowed to ban transgender women and girls from sports if he were reelected president.

“We will ban men from participating in women’s sports,” he told a crowd of supporters in Conroe, Tx. “So ridiculous.”

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy and lobbying group, has alleged that Trump launched “persistent attacks against the LGBTQ community” while in office, including banning transgender service members from the military and rolling back Obama-era nondiscrimination protections.



Other discriminatory actions taken by Trump have been documented by the GLAAD Accountability Project, which catalogs rhetoric and actions of people in power who have used their platforms to spread misinformation and harm to LGBTQ+ people.