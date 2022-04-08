Advocates say Arizona foster care law discriminates against LGBTQ+ couples

Story at a glance Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a new controversial law that targets the state’s child welfare system. Senate Bill 1399 allows agencies to consider their religious beliefs when placing a child in a foster home or for adoption. This new law is one of three Ducey recently signed that advocates say discriminates against LGBTQ+ people in Arizona.

Arizona is continuing to pass controversial legislation, with Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signing a new law that allows child welfare agencies to consider their religious beliefs when placing children in foster care or up for adoption.

When considering placement of a child, Senate Bill 1399 allows child welfare agencies to weigh whether a person shares the same religious beliefs or exercises the same religion with an adopted child or foster child — without any threat of a lawsuit.

Advocates argue this will open the door to discrimination against LGBTQ+ people looking to adopt in the state.

Arizona’s legislature concluded that child placing agencies, whether private, public or faith-based, have the right to free exercise of religion under both the state and federal constitution, saying in part, “under well settled principles of constitutional law, this right includes the freedom to abstain from conduct that conflicts with an agency’s sincerely held religious beliefs.”

This latest law is one of three Ducey has recently signed that advocates say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. In late March, he signed two bills that sought to restrict access to gender-affirming care and bar trans girls from playing on school sports teams aligning with their gender identity.

The Supreme Court decision on the case of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia fueled Arizona’s latest law, as the court ruled unanimously in favor of a Catholic charity that was excluded from a government foster care program because it would not place children with same-sex couples for religious reasons.

Human Rights Campaign (HRC) published a statement admonishing the most recent measures, saying discrimination on the basis of religion, “opens the door to discrimination against many people and families, including LGBTQ+ individuals and same-sex families, or any other person or family who does not conform to the religious expectations professed by the third party agency.”

HRC also noted that back in 2015, Ducey promised to be “unapologetically pro-adoption” after he ended an Arizona policy that blocked legally married same-sex couples from jointly adopting or being foster parents.

Arizona is experiencing a shortage of licensed foster homes for children in foster care, according to HRC, with the number of households offering a foster home in the state dropping to 11 percent in 2021. In 2017, the state was at 33 percent.

The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) counted nearly 407,000 children in the U.S. foster care system in 2020 and only 28 percent were adopted.

Notably, a report by HRC also found that LGBTQ youth are overrepresented in the foster care system, as many have been rejected by their families or origin because of their LGBTQ status.

“Having LGBTQ adults in the pool of prospective parents is valuable for children for whom it is in their favor, same-size couple parents and their children are more likely to be racial and ethnic minorities than are different-sex couples,” said HRC.

