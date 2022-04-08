LBQ women and girls of color are overrepresented in child welfare, carceral systems, study shows

Story at a glance Lesbian, bisexual, queer and questioning women and girls of color are overrepresented in foster care, jails and prisons, according to new research from the Williams Institute. According to the report, more than four times as many LBQ girls in foster care are Black or American Indian than in the general population of sexual minority girls. Roughly 5 percent of LBQ women reported having “serious trouble with the police or law” in the past year, but LBQ women of color were much more likely to report having problems with law enforcement.

Lesbian, bisexual, queer and questioning (LBQ) women of color are overrepresented in both the foster care and carceral systems, according to new research from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, highlighting a need for policy which takes into account the cyclical relationship between the two.

Of the more than 10 percent of girls in foster care who identify as LBQ, nearly 90 percent of them are girls of color and more than 30 percent of them are Black, according to a report published Thursday, which uses data from multiple studies. More than four times as many LBQ girls – cisgender and transgender – in foster care are Black or American Indian than in the general population of sexual minority girls, according to the report.

Notably, LBQ girls of color account for less than half of the general LBQ population, and only 8 percent of LBQ girls are Black. Just 2 percent of LBQ girls who are not system-involved are American Indian.

According to the Williams Institute report, LBQ girls of color represent 64 percent of all LBQ girls in custody, despite accounting for just 43 percent of the general population. More than 30 percent of LBQ girls in custody are Black.

That foreshadows rates of incarceration among LBQ women, according to the report, which also found that, of the 10 percent of women currently incarcerated, 33 percent of them are LBQ women. More than 60 percent of incarcerated LBQ women are women of color, and 24 percent are Black.

“The youth detention and foster care data showing overrepresentation of LBQ girls of color, along with high rates of overincarceration among LBQ women, indicate a persistent impact of youth criminalization,” Bianca D.M. Wilson, a senior public policy scholar at the Williams Institute and the study’s lead author, said in a statement.

Overall, roughly 5 percent of LBQ women reported having “serious trouble with the police or law” in the past year, according to the report, but LBQ women of color were much more likely to report having problems with law enforcement than white LBQ women.

“More research and policy attention should focus on the long-term consequences of youth dual-system involvement and its role in the foster care-to-prison pipeline among sexual and racial minority girls,” Wilson said.

While the Williams Institute report does not document the experiences of system-involved gender minorities, it does recognize that, in criminalization systems, “evidence of mistreatment is particularly pronounced” among trans adults, who are around 10 times more likely to be assaulted by staff or other inmates than the general prison population.

The report acknowledges that “quality data” indicating whether transgender women are disproportionately represented in incarcerated populations is virtually nonexistent, representing a “major void in policy research.”