How some universities are helping Ukrainian students amid a war at home

Story at a glance After Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine, some colleges and universities in the U.S. have tried to support students affected by the war. There are 1,739 Ukrainian students studying in the United States in the 2020-21 academic year. Colleges and universities have offered help ranging from psychological services to full-tuition scholarships.

On Feb. 24, Kiev-native Mariia Nikitash had just arrived in Hawaii. A freshman player on the California State University, Fullerton’s women’s tennis team, the 18-year-old was on the island to play against the University of Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific University.

After a pre-game practice, Nikitash returned to her hotel room, opened up Telegram, an encrypted message app similar to WhatsApp, and noticed that her mother was online.

“It was strange because it was like 6 a.m. her time,” Nikitash said.

So, she messaged, asking her mother why she was awake, and the teen quickly got a shocking response: “Masha, this war has started.”

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, Nikitash has received an outpouring of support, which has helped her feel less alone as the only Ukrainian national among California State University, Fullerton’s nearly 40,000 students.

Since she cannot return home, the university’s athletics department has offered to help her stay in the country over the summer through an increased athletic scholarship, and her teammates, coach and professors routinely check in with her to see how her family is doing or how she is dealing with the anxiety and fear the war has triggered.

There are 1,739 Ukrainian students studying in the United States for the 2020-21 academic year alone, according to the Institute of International Education. Of those students, most are studying in colleges or universities located in New York, California, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois and Texas.

Most of those students, 877, are undergraduates while 529 are graduate students, 48 are non-degree seeking and 285 are taking part in Optional Practical Training, according to IIE.

Some universities have shown their support for Ukrainian students through acts of solidarity. Princeton University hosted a rally the day after the invasion and has since hosted fundraisers and offered support to departments that would sponsor scholars from Ukraine or Russia. Similar to California State University, Fullerton, Brown University reached out to its 10 Ukrainian students to offer “guidance and support” as they navigate their studies and future amid the conflict.

Two Harvard University freshman came up with a creative way to help those affected by the war by launching a website called ukrainetakeshelter.com, which connects those displaced by the war in Ukraine with people willing to give them temporary housing.

The University of Chicago recently announced that it would provide full-tuition scholarships to undergraduate students affected by the invasion. In addition, the university is also expanding its college readiness and preparation programming for Ukrainian students at the University of Chicago Center in Paris.

“The invasion of Ukraine and the devastating humanitarian crisis that is unfolding has many dimensions, including the disruption of the lives and careers of scholars and students who have the potential to contribute to new knowledge that will benefit humanity,” said University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos. “UChicago is ready to expand admission efforts and support for displaced students and scholars who are impacted by the war in Ukraine and events across the region.”

Texas A & M University has also pledged to offer free tuition to cover some living expenses for Ukrainian students, and Hampton University has taken that gesture one step further by offering admission as well as tuition and room and board to more than 50 students currently studying in Ukraine for the summer.

