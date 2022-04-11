Sam Elliott apologizes for ‘The Power of the Dog’ comments

Story at a glance Sam Elliot during a Deadline panel Sunday apologized for comments made about Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” that had been criticized for being homophobic. Elliot said he felt “terrible” for hurting people and apologized directly to Campion and actor Benedict Cumberbatch, along with the rest of the cast. Elliot had last month criticized the film, which follows a closeted rancher in 1920s Montana, for its “allusions to homosexuality.”

Sam Elliot has apologized for controversial comments made about the critically acclaimed Western film “The Power of the Dog,” which he previously criticized for its “allusions to homosexuality.”

Elliot during a Deadline panel promoting the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” on Sunday said he felt “terrible” that his comments about the film had hurt people, apologizing directly to director Jane Campion, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and the rest of the film’s cast — all of whom were nominated for academy awards this year.

“I didn’t articulate it very well,” Elliot said of his criticism, “and I said some things that hurt people, and I feel terrible.”

Elliot during an appearance on the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” in February had blasted “The Power of the Dog” for not being what he considered a true Western, taking issue with the film’s references to homosexuality and comparing its male characters to Chippendales.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“That’s what all these f**king cowboys in that movie looked like,” Elliot told comedian Marc Maron on his podcast. “They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts, there’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f**king movie.”

“The Power of the Dog,” set in 1920s Montana, follows the tense relationship between a closeted rancher, played by Cumberbatch, and his brother, portrayed by Jesse Plemmons. Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee also star.

Campion in a March interview with Deadline called Elliot’s reaction to her film “sad” and “unfortunate” and reminded Elliott — who has been doing Westerns for the bulk of his career — that he is not actually a cowboy.

“I think it’s really unfortunate and sad for him because he’s really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia,” Campion said. “I don’t like that. I think he was being a little bit of a b-i-t-c-h. Plus he’s not a cowboy, he’s an actor.”

Elliot on Sunday said the gay community had been “incredible” to him throughout his decadeslong career and apologized for hurting LGBTQ+ loved ones.

“I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved,” he said, “and anyone else by the words that I used.”

“I can only say that I’m sorry,” Elliot said. “And I am. I am.”