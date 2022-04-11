Tucker Carlson says gender-affirming care is ‘chemical castration’

Story at a glance Tucker Carlson on Friday equated gender-affirming care to “castration” and slammed the White House for accepting it as best practice for trans and nonbinary youth, as most major medical associations do. Carlson criticized White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for condemning a new Alabama law that criminalizes gender-affirming care. The Fox News host also incorrectly cited the results of a study commissioned by the NHS in the U.K., which found that puberty blockers had a positive effect on youth struggling with their gender identity, though researchers noted that more studies are needed.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday slammed President Biden and his administration for efforts to expand access to gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary minors, referring to medications like puberty blockers as “chemical castration.”

Carlson on Friday during an episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” denounced White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for condemning Alabama lawmakers after a bill criminalizing gender-affirming care in the state was signed into law. Psaki suggested the law could violate Constitutional and federal protections.

“The Constitution of the United States specifically protects chemical castration of minors when it’s conducted in the name of something called trans rights,” Carlson said, adding that the “very popular” Alabama law “bans the castration of children in the name of gender transitioning.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Friday enacted the nation’s first law criminalizing gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, making it a felony — punishable by up to a decade in prison — for doctors to provide care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgeries, to patients younger than 19 years old.

Carlson also criticized Psaki for calling gender-affirming care best practice.

“Here’s the medical guidance we just got from Jen Psaki,” Carlson said. “Slicing off a child’s sex organs, preventing a 12-year-old from going through puberty, that’s not ghoulish and dangerous and horrifying. No, it’s not. It’s ‘gender affirming health care.’ Indeed, it’s all we’re now calling a best practice.”

Gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary minors is supported by major medical organizations — including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association — who say restrictions on such care put the wellbeing of young people at risk.

A recent Human Rights Campaign report found that a large majority of American adults believe transgender people deserve equal rights under the law and protection from discrimination or violence, though their perception of trans and nonbinary people was heavily influenced by where they get their news.

Just over 30 percent of adults who said they regularly consumed right-leaning news, like Fox News or Newsmax, said trans people should have equal treatment under the law.

Carlson on Friday also cited a longitudinal study commissioned by the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. which he alleged found little evidence that using puberty blockers helps young people struggling with their gender identity.

The study, published last year in the journal PLOS one, actually found that, overall, participants’ experience using puberty blockers was positive and “there were no unexpected adverse events.”

“We identified no changes in psychological function, quality of life or degree of gender dysphoria,” researchers wrote. They added that more research was needed to “fully quantify” the positive and negative effects of puberty blockers.

Carlson said the study had found that children on puberty blockers experienced stunted growth, weaker bones and had “measurably lower” IQs, which is not true.

“If you cared about children, you would care very much about these results,” Carlson said. “But the White House doesn’t care, at all.”

