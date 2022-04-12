More Americans express support for making neighborhoods denser for the sake of affordability 

Story at a glance More Americans are supporting the idea of making their neighborhoods denser in order to address the nation’s housing crisis. A new survey from online real estate site Zillow found that 73 percent of homeowners that responded to their survey supported building duplexes and triplexes in their neighborhoods. Meanwhile, 84 percent of renters who responded to the survey supported the notion of building some accessory dwelling units in their neighborhood.

Zillow, an online real estate marketplace, asked homeowners and renters in 26 cities for their thoughts on how to address affordability issues in the U.S. housing market.

The majority of homeowners who responded to the survey, 73 percent, supported at least one “modest” densification option like the construction of backyard cottages or the building of duplexes or triplexes to improve housing affordability.

Renters were even more supportive of the measure with 84 percent survey respondents who rent their home expressing support for the creation of duplexes, triplexes or backyard cottages to boost the nation’s housing supply.

In addition, 68 percent of survey respondents said they believed the construction of small and medium-sized apartment buildings “would have a positive impact” on the availability of more affordable housing options.

Over 55 percent of respondents said they would support a multi-family residence like an apartment building being built in their neighborhood.

Zillow found that out its 12,000 respondents, younger residents, renters, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community were more likely to support the creation of more duplexes, triplexes and other accessory living spaces in their neighborhoods.

“We are facing a housing crisis that’s touched most communities across the country, pushing housing affordability to the center of the conversation for many,” said Manny Garcia, a population scientist at Zillow. “One of the most effective ways out of this crisis is to build more homes. Modest densification measures, like adding a small apartment in a backyard or converting existing homes into duplexes, could create millions of new homes.”

Home values and rent prices are going up across the country with the average rental listing increasing by 14 percent in the last year, the largest jump in the past two years, according to the real estate site Redfin.

Here is a breakdown of respondents answers:



Total Homeowner & Renter Support for Either ADUs or Duplexes/Triplexes Homeowner Support for Either ADUs or Duplexes/Triplexes Renter Support for Either ADUs or Duplexes/Triplexes National 77% 73% 84% Atlanta 72% 68% 78% Boston 84% 80% 88% Chicago 79% 76% 87% Cincinnati 72% 69% 78% Dallas 80% 79% 82% Denver 79% 72% 93% Detroit 70% 65% 82% Houston 76% 73% 83% Jacksonville 73% 70% 81% Las Vegas 75% 71% 79% Los Angeles 84% 78% 89% Miami 78% 73% 87% Minneapolis 75% 73% 81% Nashville 75% 68% 89% New York 73% 69% 77% Philadelphia 77% 75% 80% Phoenix 81% 78% 87% Sacramento 78% 71% 90% San Diego 80% 76% 88% San Francisco 79% 73% 86% San Jose 84% 82% 88% Seattle 78% 74% 84% Spokane 86% 84% 94% St. Louis 74% 69% 87% Tampa 79% 76% 85% Washington, D.C. 80% 74% 91%

