South Carolina bill would ban gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary minors

Story at a glance A South Carolina Senate bill introduced this week would restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary youth under the age of 18. Minors under the bill would be prevented from receiving medications like puberty blockers and hormones, as well as gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for children under 18 years old. The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, this week on social media said he respected leaders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who have led similar charges against LGBTQ+ people.

A South Carolina Senate bill introduced Thursday would prohibit health care providers in the state from administering gender-affirming care to transgender and nonbinary minors.

Under the bill, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, affirming doctors in South Carolina would be prohibited from prescribing medications like puberty blockers or hormones to trans and nonbinary youth for the purpose of “attempting to alter the appearance of or affirm the minor’s perception of his gender” if that perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex assigned at birth.

Physicians would also be prevented from performing “irreversible reassignment surgery” to a minor, though gender-affirming surgeries among trans and nonbinary youth under the age of 18 are rare and are not recommended by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

Doctors under the bill would still be permitted to prescribe medications like puberty blockers or hormones to cisgender minors born with a “medically verifiable disorder of sex development” or to treat an infection or injury caused by a prior gender-affirming procedure.

Those treatments would also remain available to minors suffering from a physical disorder, injury or illness that places them in “imminent danger of death or the impairment of a major bodily function unless surgery is performed,” according to the bill.

Kimbrell several days before introducing the bill wrote in a Facebook post that he believed it should be illegal in South Carolina to prescribe puberty blockers to any child under 18 years old.

“We need to respect the innocence of our children!,” the state senator, who also alleged this week that he had been approached by hundreds of parents concerned about “explicit” children’s books in state libraries, wrote.

Kimbrell in a separate post on Facebook this week wrote that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) through recent actions have been “defending American sovereignty.”

DeSantis late last month signed the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, preventing state educators through high school from addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students.

The Florida governor this week also enacted a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, making no exceptions for incest, rape or human trafficking.

In Texas, Abbott has been a vocal critic of gender-affirming health care and in February ordered the state to investigate the parents of transgender minors for child abuse. Those investigations were blocked last month by a Texas judge.

LGBTQ+ advocates have pushed back on Kimbrell’s bill and others like it, claiming that gender-affirming care is critical – and often lifesaving.



“South Carolina State Senator Josh Kimbrell is working overtime to deny trans youth the care they need,” the LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD wrote Thursday on Twitter.