Texas cities lead in return to offices, still far below pre-pandemic levels

Story at a glance Out of 10 of the country’s largest cities, three Texas cities are leading the way in the return to offices. As of the week of April 6, offices in Austin, Texas are at 63 percent their pre-pandemic occupancy level, according to data from Kastle Systems. Houston and Dallas offices are at 55 and 50 percent of their pre-pandemic occupancy respectively, Kastle data shows.

The pandemic caused a major shift in how people work and over two years in, many major companies are looking for ways to have their workforces return to offices. Currently, 50 percent of company leadership is requiring or planning to require employees to return to in-person work this year, according to a report from Microsoft.

But the pandemic has also shifted worker priorities with the same report finding that most employees are prioritizing their health and well-being over their work. In addition, Microsoft found that most hybrid employees, 51 percent, will consider switching to full-time remote work. Another 57 percent of remote employees will consider switching to a hybrid work model in the next year, meaning working remotely for some days and working in an office for others.

More workers than ever have returned to offices since the pandemic began in March of 2020, according to data from Kastle Systems, a security firm that tracks keycard and fob data from its buildings across 47 states.

As of the week of April 6, Texas is leading the way in the return to offices with buildings in Austin at 63 percent of their pre-pandemic occupancy levels. Houston and Dallas office occupancy is also up to 55 and 50 percent respectively, Kastle data shows.

All other cities that Kastle monitors are well below their pre-pandemic occupancy levels. Los Angeles is at 40 percent, according to Kastle’s most recently available data. Meanwhile, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City office workers are straggling back into offices with Kastle reporting that all three cities have building occupancy rates at around 38 percent of their pre-pandemic numbers.

Offices in Chicago are also continuing to slowly fill up again with Kastle data showing the office buildings in the city are at 37.8 percent of their pre-pandemic occupancy. Meanwhile, San Francisco and San Jose are at around 34 percent and 33 percent respectively.

The dramatic difference in office occupancy in cities like Austin and New York City could be in part due to residents’ reliance on public transportation, Mark Ein, chairman of Kastle Systems, told Changing America.

“There’s definitely been a bit more hesitancy in places where people rely on public transportation to take that,” said Ein. “The Texas markets are ones that don’t have much of that and where people travel in their own cars.”

Another reason could be due to attitudes towards the severity of COVID-19 and what practices are appropriate for preventing the spread of the virus.

“Markets like Texas have been across the board more lenient or more open to getting back to normal life more quickly,” said Ein. In early March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot revoked the state’s previous mask mandate and allowed all businesses to return to 100 capacity.

“Other markets like urban centers on the coast are more hesitant so the amount of people going back into the office is reflective of that as well,” said Ein.

